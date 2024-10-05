Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Talladega Superspeedway; October 5, 2024

Track: Talladega Superspeedway– Oval (2.66-Miles)

Race: United Rentals 250; 94 Laps –25/25/44; 250.04 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday, October 5, 2024 3:00 PM CT (4:00 PM ET)

TV: CW Network

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Golden Corral

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

News and Notes:

Practice; In 2024, except for the season opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) teams will receive no practice time for superspeedway events, including Saturday afternoons United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

– Starting Position; After clearing technical inspection on Friday and no practice scheduled the No. 27 Golden Corral team would move the car into NASCAR impound overnight prior to qualifying Saturday morning at 10:30 AM CT (11:30 AM ET) for the starting lineup of that afternoons United Rentals 250. In 2024, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Burton is scheduled log his lap 16th of the 38 cars entered, no cars will miss the race. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network.

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday’s running of the NXS United Rentals 250 will mark Burton’s ninth NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway. In eight previous races, Burton holds an average finish of 8.8 with a 100% lap completion rate with 908 laps completed of the possible 908. Burton has found a true liking to the 2.5-mile Alabama superspeedway in his NXS career capturing two wins, three Top-Fives, and five Top-10’s, and a finish in the Top-20 in every start.

Featured Partner

Golden Corral; Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill, or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

Practice; In 2024, except for the season opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona, NXS teams will receive no practice time for superspeedway events, including the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

– Starting Position; After NASCAR officials would give the No. 31 FUNKAWAY team clearance of technical inspection on Friday afternoon the car would be impounded overnight until qualifying Saturday morning at 10:30 AM CT (11:30 AM ET) to set the starting lineup for that afternoons United Rentals 250. In 2024, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Retzlaff is scheduled log his lap 19th of the 38 cars entered, no cars will miss the race. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network.

Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Retzlaff will look to make his third NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday’s United Rentals 250. In two previous races, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 18.5 with a 100% lap completion rate with 908 laps completed of the possible 908. Burton has found a true liking to the 2.5-mile Alabama superspeedway in his NXS career capturing two wins, three Top-Fives, and five Top-10’s, and a finish in the Top-20 in every start.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKAWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

Jordan Anderson Racing – No. 32 Volpi Foods

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

News and Notes:

Practice; In 2024, except for the season opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona, NXS will receive no practice time for superspeedway events, including Saturday afternoon United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

– Starting Position; After clearing NXS technical inspection on Friday, the No. 32 Volpi Foods team would impound the car until qualifying Saturday morning at 10:30 AM CT (11:30 AM ET) for the starting lineup of that afternoons United Rentals 250. In 2024, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Anderson is scheduled log his lap 2nd of the 38 cars entered, no cars will miss the race. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network.

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoons running of the NXS United Rentals 250 will mark Anderson’s third NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway. The last visit to Talladega in spring Anderson would be running in the Top-10 in the closing stages before being collected in an accident on Lap-111 and would be scored in the 31st position after being unable to complete the final 13 circuits. However, Anderson’s NXS debut at Talladega in October of 2021 the South Carolina driver would fare much better, starting in the 29th position Anderson would be able to stay out of trouble the entire day on his way to 5th place finish.

Featured Partner

Volpi Foods; Founded in St. Louis in 1902, is Volpi Foods a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.