AM Racing Partners with Sentinel Foundation and Nine Line Apparel to Support Western North Carolina Hurricane Efforts

TALLADEGA, Ala.: AM Racing and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dylan Lupton have teamed up with the Sentinel Foundation and Nine Line Apparel to support the victims of Western North Carolina amidst the devastation from Hurricane Helene last week.

The Sentinel Foundation is organizing efforts and taking action alongside other NGOs in Western North Carolina. We are on-site to help with the devastating aftermath of what Hurricane Helene has caused through rescues, road and tree clearing, and any other efforts we can support as they arise.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team is also assisting Nine Line Apparel in spreading awareness about their hurricane relief tee-shirt, the proceeds of which will be donated to Sentinel Foundation and Samaritan’s Purse.

The hurricane relief tee shirts can be purchased on the Nine Line website at ninelineapparel.com.

“Everyone is doing their part to help the victims of Hurricane Helene, especially in Western North Carolina,” offered driver Dylan Lupton.

“It is important for us as we race this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway to do our part and bring further awareness on how others can help the victims and their families through so many great organizations like Sentinel Foundation and Nine Line Apparel. Every little bit helps.”

For more on Dylan Lupton like him on Facebook (Lupton Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@luptondylan) and X | Twitter (@LuptonDylan).

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

The United Rentals 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 28th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Qualifying will occur on Saturday, October 5, 2024, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on the CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.