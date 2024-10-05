RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Jesse Love Earns Sixth-Place Finish in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 6th

Start: 1st

Points: 5th

“I’m proud of our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team for the effort put forth today at Talladega Superspeedway. We want to win so bad at these drafting tracks because we are so good at them, but sometimes it’s just not in the cards. For our Richard Childress Racing drafting track program, especially the last two races, I have been the weak link, and our car has carried me. I’m proud of myself today though, because I feel like for the first time all year, I did a good job because some of the moves I made worked out. There were a few things that shuffled us back, but we were always able to get back up front. Our strategy helped us do that. We led a lot of laps and gained stage points. Winning wasn’t going to happen at the end with how torn up our car was, but the No. 44 was accurate with his pushes and where he gave them that it kept me alive in the final two laps. We are leaving 15 points above the cut line. Our team started to work on the simulator for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL immediately after Watkins Glen International. I’ve put a lot of work into that race, and I fully intend to go there and compete for the win.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Win Stage 2 and Gain Valuable Playoff Points at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 24th

Start: 2nd

Points: 2nd

“We had really good speed in our car. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was fast all day. The balance was a handful in Stage 1, but we still managed to finish fourth in the segment. It still wasn’t exactly where I wanted the handling to be in Stage 2, but we got it a lot better and were able to win the stage which was a nice bonus. I thought the top lane was going to surge a little better, but we got shuffled back when some moves were made that stalled the top lane. I saw the wreck coming. I knew with the way the bottom lane was formed and how they were pushing really hard that there was going to be a wreck. Sure enough, it happened, and I couldn’t clear it enough. I was so close to being clear but got hit in the left rear and slapped the wall which destroyed the car. Solid effort by everyone on our No. 21 team though. We had to fight through some adversity with the amount of damage we had. We came into this race 26 points ahead of the cutline and are leaving 29 points ahead. To gain points on the day at a place like Talladega Superspeedway is all you can ask for. It’s going to be really tight from a points perspective going into the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, so we have to be on our game, run up front all day, and hope it’s enough.” -Austin Hill