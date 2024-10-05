Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst Finish Second and Third in Talladega Xfinity Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

United Rentals 250 | Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Ford Performance Results:

2nd – Ryan Sieg

3rd – Riley Herbst

10th – Kyle Sieg

17th – Matt DiBenedetto

19th – Blaine Perkins

23rd – Carson Ware

25th – Dylan Lupton

27th – Cole Custer

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – YOU WERE CHARGING HARD ON THE FINAL LAP. WHAT WERE YOU THINKING AS YOU CAME UP ON THE 8? “The 8 in front of me was about all I could see. I was trying to do what I could do to try to get something going. I thought he was gonna go high right there, but he didn’t block the top so I went up top and he kind of stayed down there. I was gonna go to the bottom, but Timmy Fedewa was guiding me through all that. From all the issues we started out with to come up second is pretty good. These are so tough. We were kind of just riding around most of the day and then tried to be there at the end and win the thing. We’ve been so good here and just haven’t been here at the very end. One of these times it’s gonna be us going to Victory Lane, but, all in all, it was a great day for Sci Aps and Ford. We had a good car. We just have to keep it up.”

DID YOU THINK FOR A MINUTE MAYBE TODAY WAS THE DAY? “Yeah, of course. It was fast enough. It was good. I was doing all I could do.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT WAS THE CONVERSATION WITH CHANDLER AFTER THE RACE? “I was telling him that he had his teammate behind him, which he was in the best spot you want to be in and I told him that he made the right move, but he made it in the extreme wrong place. All he did was kill it. I asked him simply, ‘Where did you finish?’ He said, ‘Fifth.’ And I said, ‘I don’t know why you took that run off of two when you could have waited until three and four,’ and he would have won the race because he had his teammate committed behind him and all he did was kill my run, his run, his teammate’s run and let the 8 get away. I was a little frustrated that he didn’t have more understanding of the situation. I wanted to win the race. I thought we were fast enough, but I didn’t have the help that he had. I knew he had the help when I looked up and saw the 18 I was like, ‘I’m gonna be in trouble here,’ but I didn’t think there was any way he would do it off of two because that’s just not smart and there’s so much time left. I was just letting him know that he needs to go watch the film to see that he could have won the race.”

HOW WOULD YOU EVALUATE YOUR DAY? “I thought it was OK. I thought the first stage was dismal. We didn’t get any points. The second stage was good. The driver messed up coming to the second stage and we fought hard in the third stage to finish whatever it was. It was a good day after an embarrassing day last week.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We just tried to survive and all of our guys did a great job of controlling what we could control. We tried to play it smart and just ended up getting caught in the wreck, but that’s part of it when you come here. We did a great job with the crash damage getting back up there and we’ll move onto the Roval. We still have a pretty solid points cushion, so we just have to go out there and survive.”

WERE YOU WRONG PLACE WRONG TIME IN THAT WRECK? “Yeah, we tried to make sure in the last stage not to get wrecked. That helped us in one wreck because we missed the first one, but got caught up in the second one. We tried to play it as smart as we could and it worked out. We still have a solid points cushion.”

IT WOULD BE EASY TO PANIC AFTER THE WRECK, BUT YOUR GUYS KEPT YOU GOING. WHAT WAS THAT PIT STOP LIKE? “It’s definitely all on our guys. They did a great job just getting me back out there and keeping it rolling. That’s all you can really ask for with a green-white-checker is just getting out there and get rolling and hopefully get a couple more spots. They did a great job keeping it going and getting us a decent finish out of it.”