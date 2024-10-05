Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Talladega – 10.05.24

SHELDON CREED, CHANDLER SMITH EARN TOP-FIVE FINISHES AT TALLADEGA

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers in ideal positions heading to Round of 12 cutoff

TALLADEGA, Ala. (October 5, 2024) – At the end of another frantic race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith claimed top-five finishes in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, earning the fourth and fifth-place positions, respectively. For Creed, the finish is his 15th top-five of the season, the most in the series, and his fourth in-a-row. The driver of the No. 18 GR Supra kept himself out of trouble throughout the 94 lap-race to put himself in position for a victory, crossing the finish line fourth when the checkered flag flew. Today’s result puts Creed 25 points above the cutline heading to next weekend’s cutoff race.

Smith and his No. 81 GR Supra were at the head of the field most of the day and earned the second-most points during the race (48), which included a Stage 1 win, his seventh of the season. Smith restarted third on the overtime restart and put himself in position to take home the victory. But as typically happens at Talladega, chaos ensued on the final lap and Smith managed to bring home a fifth-place finish. Like Creed, Smith is on a hot streak of late with his fifth consecutive top-five finish and his sixth in the last seven races. He holds a tremendous points advantage going into the cutoff race in Charlotte, 57 points to the good.

Taylor Gray earned points in Stage 1 and was in the heat of the racing action most of the afternoon but was caught up in an incident with 19 laps to go, ending his day with a 33rd-place finish.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs is at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL next Saturday, Oct. 12, concluding the Round of 12. Coverage can be seen on the CW Network at 4 p.m. EST, as well as be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Radio Channel 90.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 28 of 33 – 94 Miles, 250.04 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Sammy Smith*

2nd, Ryan Sieg*

3rd, Riley Herbst*

4th, SHELDON CREED

5th, CHANDLER SMITH

20th, ARIC ALMIROLA

21st, DEAN THOMPSON

33rd, TAYLOR GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

SHELDON CREED, No. 18 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Describe how that race unfolded today.

“Yeah, overall, a pretty smooth day for us. Just tried to avoid the chaos and the crashes, and kind of do what we did, get points and finish good. I lined up fourth on the restart and knew we’d have a good shot at it. I was trying to get the No. 8 (Sammy Smith) the best push I could and we kind of got too far away from the rest of the pack and I was trying to block coming to the white flag and just fell back there. To be able to make a few moves that last lap and get myself back into contention. And then, yeah, got spun across the line. Overall, good day. I think we’re plus 25 (points) going into the ROVAL. Hopefully we can just go and have a smooth day and hopefully maybe get our first win next week.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 81 Wheelers Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What was your post-race discussion with Riley Herbst like and how was your race today?

“We were talking about different runs, and this, that and the other. He (Herbst) felt like if I did a certain thing, I would’ve won the race. I don’t know. I couldn’t hear out of my left earbud, could barely hear out of my right. I was just trying to listen to what my spotter, Chris Lambert, was saying on where to go and what not, and also looking in the mirror for where runs were coming from. I felt like I did what I should’ve done but obviously, I could’ve won the race a different way so going to go back and study. I keep losing these dang superspeedway races. I’ve come so close and it’s so frustrating. I want to get one so bad. And this group deserves one that bad. I had a really fast No. 81 Wheelers GR Supra today. It was as fast as Xfinity internet today. Just stinks that I’m sitting here complaining. Sammy (Smith)’s the points leader now, I guess, since he advanced, but when you look at raw points, we’re the point leader and plus, whatever (in the standings) with a good buffer. But I’m still bummed and upset about today’s finish but could’ve been worse and super grateful for everybody. Joe Gibbs Racing and the good Lord for blessing me with such a great group of people around me this season.”

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 19 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 33rd

What did you see in that incident?

“Yeah, it looked like the No. 26 (Dean Thompson) got into the No. 97 (Shane Van Gisbergen), came off the bottom a little bit. The No. 26 tried to be aggressive and get to his left side and gave him a bad push, put him on the apron, he got free and (pause), I don’t know who was behind the No. 26, but he just got the No. 26 free and started all of that. It stinks, obviously. We had a pretty fast Joe Gibbs Racing GR Supra. Just guys racing really aggressively with 20 (laps) or so to go. Long ways left and that’s kind of the results at these places.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.