RCR NCS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Top-10 Finish at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 8th

Start: 7th

Points: 28th

“Good job by everyone on our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team today at Talladega Superspeedway. We showed speed early and ran in the top 10 for most of Stage 1. It was fun to lead a few laps and the balance of our Chevrolet was good all day. We played the strategy game all race long and our pit crew was solid under the green flag pit stops. We missed the big wreck on the backstretch, putting us in a solid position for the overtime restart. We didn’t get the big push we needed on the final lap and ended up finishing eighth. Our Richard Childress Racing team brought a fast car and ECR engines were up front most of the day. Proud of the effort.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Leads Laps, Scores Stage Points En Route to 19th-Place Finish in the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 19th

Start: 4th

Points: 20th

“I’m really proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for their hard work leading into Talladega Superspeedway. Our Lucas Oil Chevrolet was strong all weekend. We qualified fourth and were strong all day despite being conservative with our fuel mileage strategy. Our guys were solid on pit road today. We were able to dodge a couple of the big accidents and crew chief Randall Burnett made adjustments to improve our car’s balance. Late in the race we were in position to score a top-five finish. On the last lap I made a move that, unfortunately, didn’t work and we got shuffled back in the pack. It’s frustrating because we ran better than where we finished. We’ll bounce back next week at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.” -Kyle Busch