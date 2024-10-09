Accessible Supersport Performance: Yamaha Announces the Exhilarating All-New YZF-R9

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is proud to announce the newest edition to its iconic R-series lineup, the all-new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9. A new breed of performance street bike, the R9 is aimed at providing true Supersport-levels of performance in an accessible package that enhances the capability and confidence of riders of across a spectrum of skill levels.

Based on Yamaha’s renowned CP3 powerplant, the new 2025 YZF-R9 boasts a dedicated Supersport chassis and comprehensive electronics suite, wrapped in striking next-generation R-series styling. Alongside the exhilarating all-new R9, Yamaha is also announcing the remainder of its R-series lineup for 2025, including significant updates to the 2025 YZF-R3, and the 2025 YZF-R7 which returns unchanged.

R World is Calling

Yamaha has a rich heritage of building the most sought after Supersport motorcycles designed to deliver the pinnacle of performance on and off the track. From the rider-friendly YZF-R3 to the exclusive and track-focused YZF-R1M, the Yamaha R-series model lineup provides options for riders of all skill levels to experience the pure exhilaration of R World.

2025 YZF-R9

The new 2025 YZF-R9 was conceived to redefine the Supersport class by combining track-capable performance with street bike accessibility through a broad, smooth power delivery, light handling, street-friendly ergonomics and a complete package of advanced rider aids—a machine as equally at home on a race circuit in the hands of a seasoned track rider as it is exploring canyon roads or urban streets in the hands of a dedicated street rider.

Powerful CP3 Engine

The heart and soul of the new R9 is its characterful 890cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder powerplant, which receives a unique ECU tune and optimized gear ratio to provide thrilling Supersport power with a more broad, torquey engine character. A carefully tuned airbox amplifies induction sound which combines with the CP3’s distinctive crossplane triple exhaust note to provide an aural resonance which further heightens the thrill of acceleration.

Dedicated Supersport Chassis

The new R9 chassis begins with an advanced gravity-cast Deltabox frame that’s the lightest aluminum frame ever offered on a Yamaha Supersport model. The frame is extensively tuned to deliver a supple, predictable feel at lower speeds and Supersport rigidity for razor-sharp handling at track speeds. Along with a new high-spec fully adjustable KYB® suspension and nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution, the R9 delivers light, agile handling that inspires confidence for a wide range of riders and experience levels.

Brembo® Brakes

Premium Brembo® Stylema monoblock front brake calipers combine with a Brembo® radial master cylinder, large 320mm dual front discs, stainless steel brake lines and aggressive pad compounds to offer Supersport-level braking performance with exceptional power and feel. The R9 also offers the option to turn rear ABS off for track riding.

Advanced Aerodynamics

The new YZF-R9 includes MotoGP®-inspired functional winglets which add downforce for a stable, planted front-end feel while keeping drag to a bare minimum. In fact, the ultra-sleek new R-series design yields the most aerodynamic Yamaha model ever offered.

Supersport Ergonomics for the Street

A dedicated Supersport riding position is optimized to achieve excellent handling and a strong sense of unity with the machine while still offering a short reach to the clip-ons, ample leg room and low seat height for more comfort in a variety of riding scenarios.

New Generation TFT Display

The YZF-R9 receives Yamaha’s latest generation full-color five-inch TFT display providing a wide range of vehicle data. The rider can select their display preference between four separate street themes or a dedicated track theme. Display themes, vehicle data, connectivity functions and the R9’s electronic suite are navigated through Yamaha’s latest integrated handlebar switches. Button shape and feel have been extensively refined to provide intuitive operation in a compact, easy-to-use solution.

Smartphone Connectivity

Riders can link their smartphone to the new TFT display via Yamaha’s free Y-Connect app to receive message notifications, calls and listen to music (through use of an aftermarket Bluetooth® headset, not provided). Additionally, full turn-by-turn navigation is available through the Garmin® StreetCross app to make each journey easier.

Advanced Electronic Suite

An advanced six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) is based on the proven performance of the flagship YZF-R1 Superbike. Data collected from the IMU and wheel speed sensors enable a high-tech suite of rider aids including a nine-mode Traction Control System (TCS), three-mode Slide Control System (SCS), three-mode Lift Control System (LIF) and a Brake Control System (BC). Levels of intervention can be adjusted to preference and each of these systems can also be turned off providing the ultimate versatility and control in a variety weather and surface conditions.

Yamaha R-Series Style

With sharp, distinctive R-series styling including its signature M-shaped front duct and tail wing, combining with new generation design cues like angled LED position lighting and advanced aerodynamics including functional front winglets, the revolutionary new YZF-R9 is instantly recognizable as the next evolution of Yamaha’s iconic R-series.

2025 YZF-R9 Top Features

Renowned 890cc liquid-cooled CP3 engine

Ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) System

Assist & Slipper clutch

Yamaha third-generation quickshifter

Lightweight gravity-cast aluminum frame

Fully adjustable high-spec KYB® front fork

Fully adjustable high-spec KYB® rear shock

Brembo® Stylema calipers

Brembo® radial master cylinder

Aerodynamics winglets

Full color 5-inch TFT display

Smartphone connectivity

Advanced six-axis IMU

Four-level Power Delivery Mode (PWR)

Nine level lean-sensitive Traction Control System (TCS)

MotoGP®-developed three-level Slide Control System (SCS)

Three-level Lift Control System (LIF)

Lean-sensitive Brake Control System (BC) with ABS

Rear ABS off function

Two-level Engine Brake Management (EBM)

Back Slip Regulator (BSR)

Launch Control (LC)

Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) with preset and customizable settings

Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL)

Full LED lighting

Intuitive new switchgear

Cruise control

Colors, Availability & Price

The new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black or Intensity White/Redline, and will begin arriving to dealers in March for $12,499 MSRP.

2025 YZF-R3

Yamaha’s celebrated entry into R World, the YZF-R3 is powered by a high-revving 321cc engine with an emphasis on lightweight, nimble handling and real-world practicality. A perfect choice for everyone from first-time riders to experienced track day enthusiasts, the R3 strikes the right balance of thrilling Supersport performance and everyday comfort in a fun, sporty package that shows off its distinctive R-series pedigree from every angle.

The new 2025 YZF-R3 receives an extensive list of key updates designed to further enhance performance, practicality and style.

New Generation R-Series Styling

Inspired by the flowing aerodynamics of Yamaha’s YZR-M1 MotoGP® race bike, the new 2025 YZF-R3’s distinctive R-series pedigree is recognizable at a glance with its aggressive new front fairing, sleek new side panels and a sporty new tail section with signature R-series tail wing.

Improved Ergonomics

A narrower seat and slimmer side covers improve the rider’s foot reach to the ground while retaining the YZF-R3’s relaxed riding position.

Modern LED Lighting

New LED lighting adds a more modern look, including a new single projector-type headlight flanked by aggressive four-element position lights, along with a new LED taillight and turn signals.

New Assist & Slipper Clutch

A first for the YZF-R3, the new Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch utilizes an assist cam and slipper cam to help inhibit excessive engine braking for a smooth, easy-to-handle feeling during downshifts while also reducing the amount of force required to pull the clutch lever for less hand fatigue.

Smartphone Connectivity

The 2025 YZF-R3 now features Yamaha Motorcycle Connect (Y-Connect) smartphone connectivity which works in conjunction with the free-of-charge Y-Connect app (available for iOS and Android) to enable a direct connection between motorcycle and smartphone. Y-Connect capability for the R3 includes the ability to view incoming call, email and message notifications. Additional useful functions include monitoring and notifying the rider or other contact of motorcycle technical issues, and the ability to track and record key motorcycle ride data within the app, including distance covered, fuel consumption, acceleration, motorcycle location and much more.

New LCD Display

An all-new LCD instrument cluster now displays connected smartphone information along with vital vehicle data. There is also a new USB-A socket located next to the display providing convenient power for phone charging or heated gear.

2025 YZF-R3 Top Features

Distinctive new generation R-series styling

Improved ergonomics including a narrower seat and slimmer side covers

New modern LED lighting

New Assist & Slipper clutch

New smartphone connectivity

New LCD display

High-revving 321cc liquid-cooled, inline two-cylinder engine

Lightweight forged aluminum pistons

Unique DiASil (high-silicon aluminum alloy) cylinders with innovative offset design

Modern fuel injection system

Compact, mass-centralized exhaust system

Economical 56 mpg fuel efficiency

Smooth-shifting six-speed transmission

High performance suspension including inverted KYB® fork and KYB® Monocross shock

Slim, compact, lightweight chassis with near 50/50 weight distribution

Refined Supersport ergonomics with raised clip-ons and low seat height

Modern anti-lock braking system

Stylish 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels

Colors, Availability & Price

The new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R3 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Stealth Black or Lunar White/Nebular Blue, and will begin arriving to dealers in December for $ 5,499 MSRP.

2025 YZF-R7

Yamaha’s popular YZF-R7 returns unchanged for 2025 with proven power from Yamaha’s engaging 689cc CP2 engine, narrow lightweight chassis and distinctive R-series Supersport styling.

Colors, Availability & Price

The new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R7 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue or Matte Raven Black and will begin arriving to dealers in December for $9,199 MSRP.

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete Supersport lineup, as well as other Yamaha products at: www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop.

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit: www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media sites:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.x.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.