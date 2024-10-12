CHEVROLET NCS: Shane van Gisbergen Sweeps Pole Wins at the Charlotte Road Course

NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY R.C.

ROUND OF 12: ELIMINATION RACE

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING REPORT

OCTOBER 12, 2024

Van Gisbergen Sweeps Pole Wins at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Turning his first-ever laps on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Chevrolet’s Shane van Gisbergen drove his Chevrolet-powered machines to the top of the leaderboard in both qualifying sessions – claiming the pole for today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 and Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400.

The poles wins – his first in the Cup Series and third in the Xfinity Series – came after a strong practice session in both series, driving his Kaulig Racing Chevrolet’s to the top of the leaderboard in each.

Chevrolet – the winningest manufacturer in both series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course – now sits at 10 poles for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and 753 all-time in the division.

A strong contingency of Team Chevy drivers claimed top-10 qualifying results at the North Carolina circuit, with the track’s defending winner, AJ Allmendinger, posting a third-place qualifying effort in his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1; and Chevrolet’s playoff drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron driving their Hendrick Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet’s to sixth, seventh and 10th-place qualifying results, respectively.

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN, NO. 13 WEATHERTECH CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Win Quote

FOR THE SECOND TIME TODAY, SHANE VAN GISBERGEN WINS A POLE AT THE ROVAL. HOW FUN WAS THAT TO WATCH THE CLOSING LAPS AND TYLER REDDICK TRYING TO BEAT YOUR TIME?

“Yeah, he’s obviously very quick to do those extra laps and still match it. But man, thank you to this Kaulig Racing team. It was a last minute deal to come and run this Cup race here, so thanks to Matt (Kaulig) and the guys for letting me run their car, and for WeatherTech coming on board.

Our Chevy is really quick. What an amazing day.. I’m lost for words.”

WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO DO TOMORROW TO START AND FINISH IN THE FIRST POSITION?

“Yeah, just make sure we race clean. I have to respect that there’s a lot of playoff guys around me and I have to race respectfully. But yeah, we’re here to win the race. I have a teammate up there with me, too, so obviously the team has done a great job. But yeah, hopefully we have a good day.”

