Logano & Cindric Lead Ford in Charlotte ROVAL Qualifying

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series | Qualifying

Bank of America ROVAL 400 | Saturday, October 12, 2024

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

4th – Joey Logano

5th – Austin Cindric

8th – Brad Keselowski

14th – Ryan Blaney

15th – Todd Gilliland

21st – Michael McDowell

25th – Chase Briscoe

26th – Harrison Burton

28th – Corey LaJoie

29th – Chris Buescher

31st – Kaz Grala

32nd – Noah Gragson

34th – Ryan Preece

36th – Josh Berry

38th – Josh Bilicki

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 4th)

“It was a solid qualifying effort. We need to be faster. The guys we are racing, the 9 is right behind us and the 45 is second, so it is going to be a battle tomorrow for sure.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW COURSE LAYOUT NOW THAT YOU’VE BEEN OUT THERE?

“I think we made some gains on trying to figure out how to make speed. It is a new section so you have to make laps to play with different lines. I will be interested in watching the Xfinity race here today to see what lines look like and how that goes.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 5th)

“I think that gives us the option to do everything we need to do tomorrow. We are in a position that we have to go win, and starting in the top five and being able to have some track position here to start is super important. I am proud of my team bringing a fast Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang and we will go try to have our best day of the year tomorrow.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW COURSE LAYOUT NOW THAT YOU’VE BEEN OUT THERE?

“It is just different. Better or worse, whatever, but it is just different. I think the work that the guys did at the Ford Performance simulator to help us get up to speed has been really important for us in being able to maximize having two practices.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Castrol Edge Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 8th)

“We hustled hard. The car seems really decent and I am excited about the race on Sunday. It was a really solid day.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW COURSE LAYOUT NOW THAT YOU’VE BEEN OUT THERE?

“I think we brought a good car. That makes my job a lot easier. I am really excited about that. I am not sure what to think about the reconfig yet. I would like to get a race under my belt before having a strong opinion, but it is certainly different.”