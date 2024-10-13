Cadillac scores dramatic victory

No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R comes back from early race issues to win Petit Le Mans

BRASELTON, Ga. (Oct. 12, 2024) – Perseverance was the word of the day – and night – for the pink No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R team during the 27th Motul Petit Le Mans.

“Remember, we have a long way to go; we’ll get ‘em,” race strategist Mike O’Gara for the Chip Ganassi Racing-run racecar said after the team’s third on-track setback with 7 hours, 30 minutes left in the 10-hour race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

O’Gara and the rest of the team know the truth in that encouragement, especially in the ebb and flow of the endurance race on the 2.54-mile, 12-turn course. Indeed, with good pace, solid strategy and steering clear of further incident, drivers Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon combined to get back on the lead lap and in position to challenge for a podium spot.

And, under a bright half moon, the team reaped the rewards of their perseverance with a dramatic victory to the delight of a record crowd for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale.

It was the fifth Petit Le Mans victory for Cadillac Racing, which has recorded a first or second in every 10-hour race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017. Van der Zande has three victories (2018, 2020, 2024) and a pair of second-place finishes (2019, 2023) with Cadillac Racing.

“Congratulations to Cadillac Racing team and the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R on their victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans. Every member of the team can be proud of their efforts in preparing the racecar for success along with the skillful driving of Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon,” said John Roth, global vice president of Cadillac. “The podium demonstrates the incredible technology and durability of the V-Series.R, and the remarkable capabilities, expertise and determination of the Cadillac Racing team.”

Season highlights for Cadillac Racing include:

Six poles in the nine races, plus a seventh race with a front-row start.

30th earned pole in IMSA prototype competition when Aitken reset the GTP track record Friday with a lap of 1:09.639.

Three front-row qualifying sweeps.

31st victory in IMSA prototype competition.

Two victories by the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R.

Victory and second place at Long Beach.

Three runner-up finishes for the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R.

Two runner-up finishes for the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R.

Eight top-three finishes.

Fastest lap in four races.

Second in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Championship. Cadillac has earned five IMEC Manufacturer Championships since 2017 and finished second the other years.

Both the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R and No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Serries.R overcame two drive-thru penalties, and the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R was levied a mechanical black flag by IMSA to satisfy a scrutineering system requirement while running fourth in the 18th minute. Translation: a sensor was not broadcasting information. The crew resolved the issue on the second service stop under a full course yellow, though it rejoined the race a lap down.

The No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R remained in contact with the leaders through an uncharacteristically long period of green flag racing and was running fourth when the final full-course caution was called with 57 minutes left. After pitting for fuel 48 minutes left, van der Zande prepped for his most important restart of the season. He was running second to the No. 6 Porsche Penske 963 when the green flag waved with 35 minutes left and waited for the prime opportunity in traffic to make his decisive move.

That came with 15 minutes left in Turn 1 and van der Zande, who earned his 21st IMSA victory and 11th with Cadillac, held off the Porsche to win by 2.948 seconds.

Post-race quotes

No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R

Renger van der Zande: “Super happy to finish this off with a bang. It’s the last race for Chip Ganassi with Cadillac. It’s my last race with Cadillac. I’ve been with Cadillac for seven years now, which makes me very proud, but also sad to leave. Nice things come to an end, and this is the right way, with Cadillac. In the last four years (with Chip Ganassi Racing). Chip has been so nice to me, Mike Hull, Mike O’Gara, the team. I think this year, we had such a good team, and everyone was working in the same direction. This win was really good.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “I don’t even know where to begin. Last year, we were winning until the final 30 minutes. This year we weren’t leading until right at the end. We had a torque sensor issue which affected the beginning of the race, so we had to do 100 laps on a set of tires. It looked like a lost race but the guys managed to fix it, and get us back to contending for the win at the end. I’m super happy to be able to finish on a high like this. It was frustrating last year to lose it, so we’ll definitely take it. I’m super happy for everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing, Cadillac, and my two awesome teammates. It couldn’t be a better send-off.”

Scott Dixon: “I’m so happy for the team. What a day. I’ve never been a part of anything like that. It’s so cool. As everybody saw the way it started we had a tricky day. We had a sensor issue, and kudos to everybody on the team side and Cadillac engineering for working through that and working with IMSA to enable that. Everybody had tremendous stints. I’m just so happy for everybody on the team and Cadillac.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “Sadly, the race is probably a quite good summary of our season. We didn’t get the breaks when new needed them and I think a couple of costly mistakes in a row put us on the back foot and we couldn’t recover. It’s a shame. I think we weren’t really the quickest tonight, but it would have been nice to be up there in the fight. We had a relatively clean race, came home in the top five and on to next season.”

Pipo Derani: “Unfortunately, there were no yellows to bring us back to the lead lap and fight. Nonetheless, I’m really happy with how I finished my stint with the team. I had two amazing stints in the middle of the race and was having so much fun, so I’ll take those great memories. It was a difficult year, but nonetheless Cadillac won the last race. Great day at the office despite being a little short on fighting for the win. I’ll take the great friendships I made with the team and I had fun on my last day on the job.”

Tom Blomqvist: “It was eventful for us early on. We were a lap down since after two hours and just never had an opportunity to get it back. It ruined our race and disappointing way to end our season. I’ve enjoyed my time with the team. It’s just a shame we didn’t get any victories.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.