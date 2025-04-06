CHEVROLET NCS AT DARLINGTON 1: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

APRIL 6, 2025

Byron Brings Home Runner-Up Finish at Darlington Raceway

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd – William Byron

7th – Ross Chastain

8th – Chase Elliott

10th – Kyle Busch

After enduring late-race pit strategy and an overtime finish, William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team came just short of a near dominate race – taking the checkered flag with a runner-up finish at Darlington Raceway.

Leading the 38-car NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag for the second time this season, the 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native took his Hendrick Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet to the lead on the opening lap. Taking early control of the race, Byron went on to lead every lap of both Stage One and Two for the stage win sweep. Varying pit strategies during the final green flag pit cycle shook up the top of the leaderboard, with Byron finding himself in the fourth position when the final caution flew. With yet another stellar stop on pit road, the No. 24 pit crew gained Byron one position in the race off pit road to give Byron the opportunity to lineup on the outside of the second row for the overtime finish. The restart position gave Byron one last shot at making a pass for the lead, ultimately ending yet another strong day with a runner-up finish.

For the seventh consecutive week, Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will end the weekend atop the NASCAR Cup Series points standings – heading to Bristol Motor Speedway with a 49-point lead over today’s race winner, Denny Hamlin.

Three different Chevrolet organizations were represented in the top-10 of the final running order at Darlington Raceway, with Byron leading Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain in seventh; his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, in the eighth position; and Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch rounding out the top-10.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Darlington Raceway:

Wins: 44

Poles: 23

Top-Fives: 208

Top-10s: 435

Chevrolet’s season statistics with eight NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 2

Poles: 4

Top-Fives: 16

Top 10s: 36

Stage Wins: 5

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 13, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 2nd

“This No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet team did a great job. We had a great Chevy all race long. We just needed control of the race there under green and we lost that with the pit sequence. The No. 45 (Tyler Reddick) went really short. We lost a few spots under the green flag sequence, and that was the difference. We had a decent run that time. The No. 20 (Christopher Bell) did a good job kind of air blocking and just keeping us behind him. It took me a long time to get by him. We had a great pit stop there at the end and was able to line up on the second row. We just needed the front row to have a shot to win here.

It stings to be this close, but at the same time, I’m really proud of that effort by the whole team. It shows what we’re really made of, and hopefully there’s a lot more of that to come.”

What were you thinking about when you led all the laps in Stage One and Two?

“Just try not to screw it up, right? Just try to explain what my balance was in clean air, and it just changed a little bit.

I felt like we were in position to have a perfect race there. That would have been pretty damn impressive. It sucks, but nobody is at fault. Those guys could be aggressive on the other side of us and it was turning into a big strategy play. We just couldn’t keep control.”

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 7th

“It was a warm one today at Darlington in our Busch Light Fishing Chevy. We worked our way up to the top-15 early in the race with adjustments. We got caught by that one caution in the middle of the race just after we pitted under green. So we had to take the wave around and work our way back up through the field. Phil and the guys made good adjustments and we were able to get up in the top 10 and we finished 7th. Darlington is one of my favorite tracks and I am looking forward to Bristol next weekend.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 15th

“The No. 99 Quaker State Chevy was still tight. The strategy just didn’t go our way a couple of times. We were just average.. we weren’t great. We’ll go back to work and get ready for Bristol next weekend.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 16th

“I’m just proud of our effort. We started in the back, started in a hole, and then got ourself halfway to the front and had an issue on pit road. We were able to rebound again. I just appreciate the team’s resilience and mental fortitude to keep me calm. I feel like I was on the edge of losing my mind a couple of times, but everybody just believed in each other that we could rebound and we did. We made the most of the day, we got some stage points and had some really good speed. We just need to keep this moment rolling.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 18th

“Frustrating second half of the race; we really good in the first half. Finished 10th in the first stage; I thought we were even better than that, honestly. Then the track changed, and we just completely lost the balance, cautions hurt us at the wrong time. When we started of the race, I thought we were gonna be okay for sure. At the end of the day, just have to keep working on it and I have to be better too. We made an okay result out of it, but definitely I thought we could have been better.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 20th

“The day started quite good for the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet team. We were moving forward. We learned a lot and it was quite fun. And then in the middle of the race, we really lost the handling on the car. We struggled to get that back and get it to my liking, which was a shame. It’s been a trend we’ve been having the last few weeks, so I need to understand what I’m doing and we also need to understand on the car side what we can do better. At the end, I felt like the long runs were really good. I found myself being able to manage the tires well. To get a top-20 after the runs we’ve been having is a great starting point, and now we just need to try and build some momentum.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 29th

“It was a rough day for the No. 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet team. We started off the race in the top-10, but very early on, we felt like we missed the balance. Our team fought hard all day, but we just never had speed in the car. Some days you just miss it and today was one of those days that we just missed it as a group. It’s unfortunate because we had high hopes after yesterday. The long run speed and short run speed, we just weren’t there today. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board and see where we went wrong and where we missed it. We got off sequence there, strategy-wise, trying to make something happen and that definitely hurt us more. But at that point, we were fighting to really just salvage the day and get a top-20 finish. It’s not what we want to be fighting for, so yeah we’ve got work to do.”

