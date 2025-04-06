Rick Ware Racing: Goodyear 400 from Darlington

RICK WARE RACING

Goodyear 400

Date: April 6, 2025

Event: Goodyear 400 (Round 8 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (1.366-mile oval)

Format: 293 laps, broken into three stages (90 laps/95 laps/108 laps)

Note: Race extended four laps past its scheduled 293-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 27th / Running, completed 297 of 297 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 44 points)

Race Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the Goodyear 400 to score his 56th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his fifth at Darlington. His margin of victory over second-place William Byron was .597 of a second.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 45 laps.

● Thirty of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Byron remains the championship leader after Darlington with a 49-point advantage over second-place Hamlin.

Sound Bites:

“Definitely not the day we wanted, but I think when we look at it comparatively to everything else we’ve dealt with the last seven weeks, it’s progress. Anytime we can have a lead-lap finish and fight hard at a place like Darlington, it shows progress. We’ll just keep digging and go to Bristol next week.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 13 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.