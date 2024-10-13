Custer Advances to Playoff Round of 8 (Charlotte ROVAL Post Race Quotes)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Drive for the Cure 250 | Saturday, October 12, 2024

UNOFFICIAL FORD FINISHING RESULTS

13th – Cole Custer

17th – Ryan Sieg

22nd – Matt DiBenedetto

23rd – Kyle Sieg

27th – Dylan Lupton

32nd – Riley Herbst

33rd – Blaine Perkins

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Andy’s Frozen Custard Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 13th | Advanced to Round of 8)

“That definitely was not pretty, whatsoever. We did a great job the first two races getting ourselves where we needed to in the points. All year we put ourselves where we needed to in the points and it ended up where we didn’t need our best day today. I am definitely frustrated. I felt like road courses were our strong suit last year and we are really struggling with them this year. I am a little confused. We have some good tracks for us coming up, so we are looking forward to those.”

UNFORTUNATELY, YOUR TEAMMATE, RILEY HERBST DOES NOT ADVANCE:

“I just hate it for Riley and that whole 98 team. They definitely deserved to be in the next round on speed throughout the year. I don’t know. I haven’t seen the replay of it, but I feel real bad for them because I definitely feel like they were good enough to advance on.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 32nd | Eliminated from Playoffs)

“It wasn’t what we wanted. It sucks. This race was frustrating for me. The Roval has never been a good track for me, but I thought we would be okay to advance if we just survived. Neither myself nor the 5 were giving up in the chicane and it took me out ultimately. We probably would’ve been fine if it wasn’t for that. Still, we struggled with the handling of our car all day so it wasn’t perfect. We almost stayed in it until the end, but it just wasn’t enough. There’s still four races left to try and get a win though with this 98 team.”