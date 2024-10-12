Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval; October 12, 2024

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval– Roval (2.28 miles)

Race: Drive for the Cure 250; 67 Laps –20/20/27; 152.76 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday, October 12, 2024 4:00 PM ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 BG Products

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

News and Notes:

Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Burton piloting the No. 27 BG Products Chevrolet this weekend will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a full 50-minute practice session. Coverage of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) practice will air LIVE on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of practice, the No. 27 BG Products team will be given a 10-minutes to make minor adjustments, change Goodyear Eagles, and fill the fuel cell full of Sunoco racing fuel before moving into NXS Drive for the Cure 250 Qualifying at 11:00 AM ET. Similar to road courses in 2024, Roval qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 11:17 AM ET. Continuing apart of USA Network’s 1.5-hour coverage of NXS Saturday morning, qualifying will be shown LIVE in its entirety starting at 11:00 AM ET.

– Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Stats; Saturday afternoon’s NXS Drive for the Cure 250 will mark Burton’s fourth NXS start at the CMS Roval. In three previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 21.7 with a 99.5% lap completion rate completing 206 of the possible 207 laps. Burton has one Top-Ten finish (2021) when he finished in the 7th position after starting in 10th.

Featured Partner

– BG Products; BG Products, Inc., is a leading provider of automotive maintenance solutions, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance and longevity. With a legacy spanning more than 52 years, BG is renowned for its innovative products and services that optimize fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and extend the life of critical vehicle components. As a trusted partner in the automotive industry, BG Products continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower vehicle owners and automotive professionals worldwide. Learn more about BG at BGProd.com.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Practice; Once clearing Friday Tech-Day, Retzlaff and the No. 31 FUNKAWAY team will prepare to see on track action of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning in the scheduled 50-minute NXS practice session. Coverage of NASCAR NXS practice will air LIVE on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

– Starting Position; Once the checkered flag flies on NXS practice, the No. 31 FUNKAWAY team will have ten minutes to make minor adjustments, change Goodyear Eagles, and fill the fuel cell full of Sunoco racing fuel before lining up for NXS Drive for the Cure 250 Qualifying at 11:00 AM ET. Similar to road courses in 2024, Roval qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Retzlaff is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 11:17 AM ET. Continuing apart of USA Network’s 1.5-hour coverage of NXS Saturday morning, qualifying will be shown LIVE in its entirety starting at 11:00 AM ET.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Stats; Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 will mark Retzlaff’s second start at the Charlotte Roval. Last season never seeing the unique configuration before Retzlaff would start in the 23rd position and keep the car clean bringing home a 22nd place finish completing all 67-laps.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKAWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

Austin Green – No. 32 3Dimensional.com

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

News and Notes:

Practice; Making his seventh NXS start of 2024, Austin Green will first hit the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning in the scheduled 50-minute NXS practice session. Coverage of NXS practice will air LIVE on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

– Starting Position; Upon completion of NXS practice, the No. 32 3Dimensional.com crew will go to work making minor adjustments, changing Goodyear Eagles, and filling the fuel cell full of Sunoco racing fuel before lining up for NXS Drive for the Cure 250 Qualifying at 11:00 AM ET. Similar to road courses in 2024, Roval qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Similar to his teammates, Green will go out on track in Group B at 11:17 AM ET. Continuing apart of USA Network’s 1.5-hour coverage of NXS Saturday morning, qualifying will be shown LIVE in its entirety starting at 11:00 AM ET.

– Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Stats; Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 will mark Green’s debut at the one of kind 2.28-mile Charlotte Roval.

Featured Partner

3Dimensional.com; The 3-Dimensional Services Group, consisting of 3-Dimensional Services, 3-Dimensional Services Europe, Urgent Plastic Services and Urgent Design & Manufacturing, provides rapid manufacturing services that allow them to engineer and build functional prototype parts and low-to-medium volume production parts up to 70% faster than industry standards. Our capabilities include virtually all manufacturing processes, including: CNC machining, stamping, laser cutting and welding, plastic injection molding, robotic and spot welding, waterjet, hydroforming, tube bending, vibration welding, casting and pattern fabrication, RIM tooling, SLA, and SLS rapid prototyping, to name some. Learn more about 3Dimensional Services by visiting them online at 3Dimensional.com.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.