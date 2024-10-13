Hendrick’s Boatman Headlines Historic Stock Car Association’s Charlotte Debut

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 12, 2024) – With pit road lined with all shapes and sizes of older model race cars, a 20-car field in four different classes competed in the Historic Stock Car Racing Association’s first visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Starting with a morning qualifying session, the 30-minute final came on the heels of a thrilling Drive For The Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Both cars and trucks competed in the final, sporting familiar paint schemes, including a yellow Joey Logano-style entry and a white-and-purple Denny Hamlin-fashioned ride.

In the familiar No. 5 Chevrolet pattern of Kyle Larson, Adam Boatman, the program manager for Hendrick Motorsports’ Track Attack program, won the Pro Class competition, topping NASCAR veterans Joe Nemechek and Camden Murphy in the process. Boatman’s race-winning car was previously a 2018 Jimmie Johnson-driven NASCAR Cup Series machine.

Saturday night’s top class finishers included:

PRO: 1-Adam Boatman; 2-Joe Nemechek; 3-Camden Murphy

SCA: 1-Pat Womast; 2-Brian Pritchard; 3-Harry Hoopcugh

SCB: 1-Matt Tifft

SCT: 1-Scott Dolfi

PRO FIRST PLACE, ADAM BOATMAN, No. 5 Chevrolet: “This was our first time out with the classic series after we learned about it a few months ago. We’ve been doing track day cars with our Hendrick Track Attack program, so we figured we’d bring out an old Cup car and see how it goes. Not the newest car, but it’s new enough to obviously be fast. It was over 800 horsepower so hooking it up was interesting, but it was a pretty good experience. It’s been a fun day. Meeting these guys in the paddock, they’re a close-knit community and they travel all over to race. It’s fun to be invited into that group and share in that kinship.”

PRO SECOND PLACE, JOE NEMECHEK, No. 47 Chevrolet: “This was a series that had the vintage stock cars and we were helping a couple customers. Everyone was having issues. It was so much fun. We started going across the country, going to different tracks. I probably fixed 25-30 cars for people. We have a lot of fun when we go to the racetrack. NEMCO Motorsports and Nemechek Motorsports Engineering is going strong right now, teaching people that want to learn. We’re teaching the next generation of mechanics.”

PRO THIRD PLACE, CAMDEN MURPHY, No. 46 Chevrolet: “It’s great to be back in a NASCAR format. It’s been a blast being out here. It’s just a lot of fun and it’s also challenging, with the elevation changes.”

