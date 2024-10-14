Gig ’em, Stewart-Haas

Texas A&M University Partners With Stewart-Haas Racing at Las Vegas and Phoenix

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Oct. 14, 2024) – Texas A&M University has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas, to share its story of nearly 150 years of advancing knowledge and human achievement, preparing students to be lifelong learners and leaders, and its rich military heritage on NASCAR’s global stage.

The partnership kicks off this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 14 Texas A&M Ford Mustang Dark Horse in Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. Then in the season finale Nov. 10 at Phoenix Raceway, Josh Berry will drive the No. 4 Texas A&M Ford Mustang Dark Horse with a livery reflective of Texas A&M’s commitment to celebrating and serving our nation’s veterans. Both races will be broadcast live on NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“With millions of engaged fans, this partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing represents a fantastic opportunity to put the Aggie Spirit front and center and further show the nation what Texas A&M University stands for,” said R. Ethan Braden, vice president, chief marketing and communications officer at Texas A&M. “We look forward to cheering on Chase Briscoe in Aggie Maroon at Las Vegas and Josh Berry at the season finale in Phoenix, where we’ll showcase Texas A&M’s appreciation for our country and our military prior to Veterans Day. Texas A&M has a rich history of leadership and selfless service, and we are committed to serving well those who have served.”

Texas A&M University is driven by a tradition of excellence and passion to continually improve. It is a destination of choice for those who serve or have served to pursue higher education. The link with NASCAR is an appropriate one as the sanctioning body has long honored its nation’s service members, most notably with its annual NASCAR Salutes program, a tenured initiative featuring important associations with Honor and Remember, which recognizes fallen service members and their families, and Sound Off, a nonprofit organization that works to reduce veteran suicide through free and anonymous mental health for veterans and service members.

“We’re honored to partner with Texas A&M University, an institution that stands for respect, excellence and leadership,” said Joe Custer, president of Stewart-Haas Racing. “We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to help tell Texas A&M’s story, particularly its long history of supporting our nation’s veterans.”

Recently named the top university in Texas and the No. 11 public university in the nation by The Wall Street Journal, Texas A&M’s forward momentum is evidenced by a number of recent recognitions. In a testament to its dedication to academic excellence and innovation, the College of Engineering was named a top-10 public engineering school by U.S. News & World Report, with the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering ranked best in the nation. The college also secured the top spot for engineering research expenditures in fiscal year 2023, with $444.7 million in spending. The Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering – part of both the College of Engineering and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences – is also ranked No. 1 in the nation.

In addition to providing an exemplary student experience, the university is also educating the next generation of leaders who will put Texas A&M’s Core Values into practice, as reflected by the remarkable number of Aggies leading America’s companies. Texas A&M is tied for No. 1 among the nation’s public universities and No. 5 overall for the number of graduates serving as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies today.

Texas A&M Veteran Support

With roots as a senior military college, Texas A&M has proudly supported our nation’s veterans and military-affiliated students for more than a century. In addition to currently educating nearly 1,300 student veterans, many of the university’s top leaders served in the military, including Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III, a retired four-star general and former chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force. Eight Aggies have received the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration.

Through the Don and Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource and Support Center, Texas A&M offers resources to help students navigate the admissions process, maximize their Veteran Affairs education benefits, and meet their career and employment goals after graduation, setting the standard for student veteran support across the nation.

Texas A&M is also home to the Corps of Cadets, the largest uniformed student body in the nation, outside of the military academies. Although there is no military obligation tied to being a member, the Corps consistently commissions more officers into the country’s armed forces than any other school in the country, outside of the services academies. The Corps develops well-educated leaders of character and offers programs specifically designed to prepare graduates for leadership roles in the U.S. military, corporate America, government service and the private sector.

Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and more than 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.