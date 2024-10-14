Burton Finishes 20th at Charlotte

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team avoided the potential pitfalls that come with racing on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway and scored a 20th place finish in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400.

It was Burton’s 13th finish of 25th or better this season.

Burton started the 109-lap race from 26th place and made his first pit stop, under the green flag, on Lap 20. He dropped from 25th to 31st place, but when other drivers pitted after the conclusion of the opening 25-lap Stage he moved up to 23rd place for the restart.

The DEX Imaging team elected to pit at Lap 36 and again at Lap 45 in Stage Two before ending that 25-lap segment in 33rd place.

Once again, he moved up when others pitted after the end of the Stage, and he restarted from 20th place.

In the final segment of the race, he ran inside the top 25 for the majority of that run and made his final pit stop at Lap 77 from 11th place.

He rejoined the race in 29th place and worked his way up to 20th at the finish.

Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brothers team now turn their attention to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and next Sunday’s South Point 400.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.