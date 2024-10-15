RFK Advance | Las Vegas II

Las Vegas II Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-85-102

TV: NBC

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 4:35 p.m. ET, Practice (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:20 p.m. ET, Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Race (NBC, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts its annual fall race date this weekend with now just four races remaining in the 2024 NASCAR season.

Jack Roush has seven wins in the Cup Series alone at Vegas and 16 overall.

Last fall, Brad Keselowski led 38 laps and finished top five, while Chris Buescher qualified top five and finished 11th in this race.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: King’s Hawaiian

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Castrol Edge

Keselowski at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Starts: 22

Wins: 3 (2014, 2016, 2018)

Top-10s: 13

Poles: 2 (2013, 2017)

Keselowski is a three-time winner at LVMS, one of 11 tracks he has multiple wins at on the circuit. Overall he has an 11.6 average finish with 13 top-10s and nine finishes inside the top five in 22 starts.

Most recently he finished fourth last fall after leading 38 laps. This spring he ran 13th after starting 25th.

Keselowski first won in Las Vegas in 2014 after starting from the second position and leading 53 laps. He followed that with wins two years apart in 2016 and 2018.

The Michigan native has an average starting position of 12.6 with two poles (2013, 2017). Overall he has nine top-10 qualifying efforts.

Keselowski also has a win at Vegas in the Xfinity Series (2014) with four overall top-10s in 10 NXS starts. He also made one truck start back in 2005.

Buescher at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Starts: 15

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 16th Cup start at Las Vegas this weekend, where he carries an average finish of 18.6 with one top-10 (ninth – 2020).

Most recently, Buescher had a strong run going earlier this year but lost a tire and finished 37th. He qualified ninth in that race and had already led a pair of laps through the opening 27 laps.

His best qualifying effort stands as the P5 starting spot last October. Overall he has a 20.9 average starting position.

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas and recorded a best finish of ninth (2014) in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush.

RFK Historically at Las Vegas

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1998; Jeff Burton, 1999, 2000; Matt Kenseth, 2003, 2004; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2011)

Early JACKpot: RFK hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for RFK.

Inaugural Sweep: RFK placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success: RFK won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. RFK also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas: In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, RFK again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFK seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas: RFK has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.

Across the Board at Vegas: All in all, RFK has tallied 16 total NASCAR wins, while turning 41,000+ laps in NASCAR action at LVMS for 61,000+ miles, while leading over 2,700 laps at the track in NASCAR’s top three divisions. At the same time the organization has finished inside the top-10 in nearly 50 percent of its 192 NASCAR starts at LVMS.

RFK Las Vegas Wins

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Burton Cup

2000 Burton Cup

2003 Kenseth Cup

2004 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Burton NXS

2002 Burton NXS

2005 Martin NXS

2009 Biffle NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

1997 Ruttman NGOTS

1999 Biffle NGOTS

2007 Kvapil NGOTS

Last Time Out

ROVAL: Keselowski was running well inside the top-10 for much of Sunday’s race at the ROVAL, but was spun midway through while running fourth, ultimately relegating him to 23rd. Buescher finished 17th.