JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Motor Speedway Review

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval)

NXS RACE – Ambetter Health 302 (201 laps / 301.5 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – 10X Health Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 29

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 8

Top 10s: 12

Laps Led: 224

Avg. Finish: 18.3

Points: 5th

Sam Mayer heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the most recent winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, having scored the victory in dramatic fashion last weekend in Charlotte to secure his place in the Round of 8.

The young driver has six previous starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, where he has totaled one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with a best of fifth coming in this event last season.

In 20 starts on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, Mayer has earned two victories, eight top fives and 13 top 10s.

Following the win last weekend, the Franklin, Wis. native currently holds the fifth position in the NXS Playoff Grid, at 18 markers behind leader and teammate Justin Allgaier, heading into the first race of the Round of 8.

Sam Mayer

“The win last week was a true testament to how hard this team works. We knew we had one job and we did just that to keep ourselves in contention for the championship. Vegas has been hit or miss for me in the past but it is a fun track to run at and I think we have great momentum to keep up the speed and effort to have a solid finish in the end. Happy to have 10X Health back on board for the first race of the Round of 8 and I hope we can be in the running to get them to Victory Lane.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 29

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 16

Laps Led: 663

Avg. Finish: 14.8

Points:1st

Justin Allgaier heads into the opening race in the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs as the points leader, seven points ahead of second and 10 points above the cutline with three races remaining in the round.

In 20 NXS starts at Las Vegas, Allgaier has amassed 10 top fives and 17 top 10s.

Allgaier on four separate occasions has finished in the runner-up position in “Sin City,” including in this event in 2018 and 2021.

This year on 1.5-mile tracks, the Illinois native has earned a best finish of third, coming at Texas Motor Speedway in April.

Justin Allgaier

“It’s great to be here in the Round of 8. That first round didn’t go quite how we were hoping, but we know what is waiting ahead of us and I know that everyone on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet is ready to go. Las Vegas has been a strong track for us over these last couple of years, so I feel really confident that we are going to be just as fast again when we unload on Friday. This whole group is ready and I can’t wait to get out there and see what we can do this weekend.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 29

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 15

Laps Led: 60

Avg. Finish: 14.8

Points: 8th

Coming off a win and a top 10 in the past two races, Sammy Smith heads west to Las Vegas for the first race in the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs.

Smith’s best finish in three races at Las Vegas with the NXS came this spring when he finished eighth.

The 20-year old Iowa native has 35 NXS starts on his resume at tracks that are at least 1.5 miles in length. Of those, he has one win, eight top fives, and 20 top 10s.

Super T Transport will ride on the TV panel of the Pilot Flying J Chevrolet this weekend. Super T originated in 2007 in Idaho Falls, ID as a small transportation fleet. It has since grown into a global-scale operation, partnering with other transportation companies to provide the best service.

Sammy Smith

“I’m excited to get this next round of the playoffs started, especially with two of my teammates going into the fight with me. We’re still feeling the momentum from our Talladega win and everyone on this Pilot Flying J Chevrolet team is focused on what we need to do to have strong and consistent runs the next three races.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Pelonis Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 29

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 34

Avg. Finish: 19.2

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones has made 15 starts in the NXS at Las Vegas and has tallied two top-five and 11 top-10 finishes, with a best of third coming during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

In addition to his 15 starts in the NXS, the 27-year-old Georgia native has recorded two starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series at the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

Of current active tracks in the NXS, Jones average finish of 9.9 in Las Vegas is the third best for the 27-year-old.

Pelonis, a trusted brand in home comfort for over 25 years, will be making its final appearance on the hood of Jones’ Camaro this weekend. This will be the brand’s first appearance in “Sin City” with Jones.

Brandon Jones

“This team has had speed over the last few weeks and hopefully this weekend is more of the same. We ran well at Vegas in the spring, so this team has been working hard to make sure we have similar success. With only a few races left in the season it would be great to get this Menards/Pelonis Chevrolet in Victory Lane and give these guys the finish they deserve.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway a combined 80 times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the organization has recorded three wins, including the first for the organization with Mark Martin in 2008, 33 top fives and 54 top- 0s, with an average finish of 10.9.

