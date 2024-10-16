AM Racing | Dylan Lupton Las Vegas Motor Speedway Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Ambetter Health 302

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Dylan Lupton

Primary Partner(s): Lupton Excavation | AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Final Stretch: Veteran race car driver Dylan Lupton will pilot AM Racing’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the final four 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, including Saturday afternoon’s Ambetter Health 302 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Lupton, a graduate of the NASCAR Next initiative, will also drive the team’s Ford Mustang at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 9, 2024.

The former ARCA Menards Series West winner returned to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for the first time since Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway last year on Oct. 5, 2024, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Driving the No. 15 Sentinel Foundation | Nine Line Apparel Ford Mustang for AM Racing, Lupton contended for a top-10 finish before being collected in the “Big One” with three laps to go.

To jumpstart his stock car racing career this year, Lupton returned to the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in mid-September when he piloted the No. 30 Lupton Excavation | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang to a top-10 finish in the General Tire 100 at The Glen.

The Wilton, Calif. native has spent most of 2024 competing in select Late-Model events on the West Coast and in a limited Trans Am Series XGT Class schedule.

The Californian has two career starts for AM Racing at Talladega and the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course respectively.

Lupton has 62 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, with one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Welcome Aboard: For the 30th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, AM Racing and Lupton welcome Lupton Excavation to the team as the primary partner on the No. 15 Ford Mustang for the 201-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Lupton Excavation Inc. was founded in 1987. The company provides excavation work and digs foundations.

Serving Sacramento, Calif., and surrounding areas, Lupton Excavation Inc. also specializes in Earthwork and plumbing.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the penultimate speedway race of the season, AirBox will serve in an associate partnership role on Lupton’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Ambetter Health 302 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve — helping people breathe easy and live better.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ambetter Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark Lupton’s third career start at the 1.5-mile track located in Sin City.

In his two previous efforts, Lupton finished a track-best 35th after starting 25th in the 2021 edition of the Alsco Uniforms 302 for Sam Hunt Racing.

In addition to his two Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas, Lupton also holds three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race starts for TRICON Garage and Reaume Brothers Racing respectively.

In 2019, Lupton delivered his Truck Series track-best finish of 10th after starting 17th in the World of Westgate 200 for TRICON.

He will look to improve his overall speedway average Xfinity finish of 26.0.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Lupton has a career-best ninth-place finish after starting 16th for Athenian Motorsports at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August 2015.

In addition to his Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved four NASCAR Cup Series starts and 15 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 88 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Dylan Lupton would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Mobil 1 and WIX Filters.

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course | Drive for the Cure 250 Race Recap: The 29th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in a return trip to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway to tackle the track’s fall ROVAL layout on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Building off a 50-minute practice on Saturday morning, Lupton and the AM Racing team continued to find speed with their No. 15 Lupton Excavation | AirBox Ford Mustang.

Starting the race from the 36th position, Lupton quickly picked off several positions on the initial start. By the end of Stage 1, Lupton’s car stumbled.

At the beginning of Stage 2, Lupton continued to post top-20 lap times but was trapped by track position. During the stage, he was also collected in a Turn 17 melee, which collected more than a half dozen race cars.

The damage was not terminal with the AM Racing team doing a great job and keeping Lupton on the lead lap despite all the repairs.

Lupton was beginning his climb back through the field and had climbed to 23rd when he got a flat tire and had to limp all the way around the course and pit under green.

The unscheduled stop cost the team two laps, but through perseverance, Lupton and the team were able to earn one of their lost laps back and overtake three competitors in NASCAR overtime to earn a hard-fought 27th-place finish.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Ryan “Pickle” London is Dylan Lupton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 30th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and his first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In his previous 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two top-10 finishes, including a career-best ninth at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with Joey Logano in September 2024 for AM Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Dylan Lupton like him on Facebook (Lupton Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@luptondylan) and X | Twitter (@LuptonDylan).

Dylan Lupton Quoteboard:

On Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway: “I’ve always enjoyed racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but have had terrible luck in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I’m looking to change that statistic on Saturday afternoon.

“The AM Racing team had a lot of speed with their race car in the spring and I’m hoping we can unload and pick up right where they left off. We’ve showcased potential in our first two races, just haven’t had the luck we needed to deliver the finishes we deserve.

“Hopefully, we unload fast and have a productive race where we can continue to work on the balance and contend for a strong finish.”

Race Information:

The Ambetter Health 302 (201 laps | 301.5 miles) is the 30th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Friday, October 18, from 3:35 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 4:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 19, shortly after 4:30 PT (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on the CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Pacific).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.