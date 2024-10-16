LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview | Las Vegas Motor Speedway II

CLUB ENTRY LIST

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

POINT STANDINGS: 34TH

ERIK JONES

POINT STANDINGS: 32ND

JIMMIE JOHNSON

CLUB NOTES

EJ Stats: Erik Jones has 14 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), and two truck starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Among the Cup Series, Jones’ best finish is 8th – three times (2018, 2020, 2022). The driver of the No. 43 Massey Motor Freight Toyota Camry XSE managed to earn a top-15 at the track this spring. Jones visited Victory Lane once in the truck series in 2014.

JHN Stats: John Hunter Nemechek has piloted a NASCAR entry in 20 races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway spanning across the three top-divisions in his career. Among those races, he has two poles in the Truck Series and a victory that came this past spring in the NASCAR Xfinity Series when he was driving the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing. The North Carolina native will be making his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway.

JJ Stats: Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has four victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has led 595 laps around the 1.5-mile track. The last time Johnson raced at Vegas was in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic changed the course of his final full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Second Time Around: Gene Watchel will serve as crew chief for Johnson this weekend for the second time this season. Watchel, who holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of North Carolina – Charlotte, will call his second race of the season for Johnson.

Home Game: This weekend is a ‘home’ race of sorts for LEGACY M.C. as the team races in in Las Vegas which is the home of LEGACY M.C. co-owner Maury Gallagher. Gallagher is also the CEO of Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines and was the chair of last year’s Super Bowl LVIII committee.

JJ Winding Down the Season: The race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks the eighth of nine events Johnson will contest in 2024. His final race of the season is at the season finale in Phoenix on Nov. 10. Johnson has not announced plans for his 2025 race schedule to date.

Happy Birthday!: Kyle Hensley, interior mechanic on the No. 43 Massey Motor Freight Toyota Camry XSE celebrates his 24th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 15th.

A Touch of Color: Throughout the month of October, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar has opted to alter each paint scheme with touches of pink to acknowledge the millions of women who are currently battling, have won their battles and those who have lost their battles with breast cancer. Keep an eye out for these unique paint schemes continuing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Partner Spotlight: This weekend the No. 43 will sport Massey Motor Freight on the car with a powder blue scheme to reflect one of Massey’s own show trucks – “Dustn’ the Wind”. The truck was painted to commemorate the life lost of a family-friend, Dustin DuPree. The Toyota Camry XSE will also dawn the name of breast cancer fighter, Emily Bonham, another close friend of the Massey family.

CLUB QUOTES

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE:

“The team has been extra busy the last couple of weeks trying to get up-to-speed with one another. We are doing our best to improve our program. It’s always good to have Jimmie [Johnson] racing with us to provide some extra feedback. We’re going to give it our best effort and see what we can get out of our No. Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE.”

Erik Jones, Driver of the No. 43 Massey Motor Freight Toyota Camry XSE:

“With Massey Motor Freight on our car this weekend, I hope we can go out and give them a good finish. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Ben and the guys to see how we can enhance our performance at Las Vegas. Hopefully we can have a good finish. “

Jimmie Johnson, Driver of the No. 84 Dollar Tree / Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE:

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Vegas this weekend in the No. 84 Dollar Tree Family Dollar Toyota. It’s been a while since I have raced there and we had a ton of success over the years and many spirited battles over the years in the No. 48 throughout my career. One of my favorites was the battle with Matt Kenseth in 2006 where it came down to the last lap for the win. Looking forward to getting back on track.”

PETTY 75TH ANNIVERSARY

ABOUT PETTY 75th: The 2024 season marks a significant milestone in the history of the Petty family as they have helped define stock car racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office, and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their LEGACY lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians, and team members they touched. Throughout 2024, LEGACY M.C. will celebrate the Petty family and share countless memories with friends and fans at racetracks across the country.

This Week in Petty History: On October 14th, 1949, Lee Petty made his Cup Series debut at Heidelberg Raceway in Pittsburgh. On the same date in 2000, the Adam Petty Foundation was established. On October 20th, 1963, The King, Richard Petty donned his 27th career win at South Boston.

The King’s Hat: Las Vegas Motor Speedway has unveiled their version of the King’s Hat on Instagram (LINK). Fans will be able to take their photo with it as it will be located in the Fan Zone all race weekend.

BROADCAST INFO

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

﻿SUNDAY, OCT. 20 @ 2:30 PM ET

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

ABOUT PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY: The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker is an industry leader and ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 9 on the SDM 100.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.