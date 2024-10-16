Burton, DEX Imaging Team Hoping To Gamble Their Way to a Good Finish in Vegas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are hoping to capitalize on the speed they’ve shown in recent weeks as they compete in Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins said the finishing order of the past two races doesn’t reflect how fast the DEX Imaging Mustang Dark Horse had been at Talladega Superspeedway and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We certainly feel like we’ve had pretty competitive cars the last couple of weeks,” Bullins said. “Obviously we got caught up in a wreck at Talladega with a good car, and overcame a couple of stop-and-go penalties at the ROVAL to finish 20th, but I feel like we have some momentum building as we close the season out.

“This will be our third week in a row with a fast-looking DEX Imaging Mustang scheme, and hopefully we can gamble our way to a solid finish in Las Vegas.”

Practice for the South Point 400 is set for Saturday at 1:35 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:35 Eastern Time) to be followed by qualifying at 2:20. USA Network will carry the TV broadcast.

Sunday’s 400.5-mile, 267-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 11:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. Eastern) with TV coverage on NBC. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 100 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.