Roto-Rooter to Return to JR Motorsports

Leading Plumbing Company to Partner with Multiple JRM Entries in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 16, 2024) – JR Motorsports announced today that Roto-Rooter, a leading innovator in the plumbing and drain cleaning industry, will return to the organization as primary partner for both Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 Chevrolet, and Carson Kvapil and the No. 1 Chevrolet for two races each during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. In addition to their return to the NXS, Roto-Rooter will also be part of JRM’s heralded Late Model program as a full-season associate next year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roto-Rooter back to JRM in 2025,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “It’s great to see how much our partnership has grown already in the short time that we’ve been together and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The origins of Roto-Rooter can be traced back to 1933, when Samuel Blanc created the first electric sewer-cleaning machine from a 1/6 HP Maytag washing machine motor, roller skate wheels and a 3/8-inch cable to turn the blades. The device could cut tree roots out of sewer lines where no digging was required. Just one year later, this prototype came to fruition and the name “Roto-Rooter” was born by virtue of Sam’s wife, Lettie. Roto-Rooter became one of the earliest franchisors in the country.

“Roto-Rooter is grateful to be associated with JR Motorsports for another year,” says Roto-Rooter President, Thad Reinhard. “This partnership brings together two hard working household names and leaders in their respective industries. We thank Dale and Kelley for building such a phenomenal team and we look forward to another exciting season on the track with such deserving, young race car drivers.”

In addition to the extension into 2025, Roto-Rooter will be featured as primary partner with Zilisch in his first NXS start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this October on board the No. 88 JRM Chevrolet.

Zilisch and the No. 88 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet are set to take the green at Homestead on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on the CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT ROTO-ROOTER:

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services in North America. Many locations offer no-dig sewer repair or replacement. Residential and commercial services are provided by more than 120 company-owned territories and 300 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Roto-Rooter service technicians, plumbers, and water cleanup specialists benefit from a solid career with on-the-job training and high earnings potential. Roto-Rooter technicians work with the best equipment available, using proprietary sewer and drain cleaning machines, cable, and blades that are manufactured in Roto-Rooter’s plant in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Roto-Rooter has one of the most famous jingles in advertising history: “Call Roto-Rooter, that’s the name, and away go troubles down the drain!”

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.