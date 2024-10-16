Statement from Kaulig Racing on the crew chief for the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Statement from Kaulig Racing:

Travis Mack will no longer serve as crew chief for the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, effective immediately. We appreciate the commitment Travis made to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and wish him well in the future. Darian Grubb will serve as the No. 16 crew chief this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with driver Shane van Gisbergen. More announcements regarding the position will be made in the near future.



