Dayton’s location within Ohio is interesting – it’s located at the intersection where local traffic meets with several major highways. With an interesting mix of rural roads, urban routes, intersections, residential and commercial developments, and Ohio’s unexpected and unpredictable weather, car accidents for tourists, visitors, and commuters within Dayton happen very often. This guide helps you understand and be aware of the top 5 causes of car accidents in Dayton, Ohio, and tips on how to avoid and limit them.

1) Speeding

With the US 35, I-675, and the I-75 in close proximity, Dayton is a hub for these major highways where speeding is a frequent issue. A lot of drivers ignore the speed limits due to the open and wide roads, such as State Road 4, and also tend to speed to avoid Dayton’s traffic. There are changing speed limits that Dayton drivers tend to not notice, especially from transitioning. With roads consisting of sharp curves such as Woodman Drive and the corridor, there are many serious crashes due to the driver’s reduced reaction time due to excessive speeding. Attorney Doug Brannon, a car accident lawyer within the city of Dayton, says that many causes of vehicle accidents within the community and city happen due to speeding incidents.

2) Distracted Driving

Day by day, traffic has increased in Dayton areas such as Centerville, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, and Springboro. This is due to a growth in residential, commercial, and housing developments; retail spaces being present – such as malls and dining establishments, and commuter traffic from Dayton and Cincinnati. Unfortunately, drivers are engaging in distracted driver behaviors, such as using GPS, texting on the phone while driving, eating while driving, dealing with kids in the backseat, and other activities. This is evident particularly in areas with high volumes of traffic such as I-75 and US 35. Distracted driving within Dayton and Ohio leads to accidents such as rear-end collisions, especially in stop-and-go traffic areas such as downtown.

3) Dayton Weather Conditions

With snow, ice, fog, and freezing rain, Ohio’s winter weather can get crazy.

Snow and ice are a significant factor in car accidents. They reduce traction on the road, making it difficult for drivers to control their vehicles and break. This leads to vehicle skidding and spin-outs, causing drivers to lose control of their vehicle.

Rain significantly increases the risk of hydroplaning, especially on streets like Patterson Boulevard and North Main Street, causing car accidents.

The presence of fog also plays a regular hazardous factor in the early Dayton mornings leading into the city.

I-70 and State Route 48 are infamous for car accidents and multi-vehicle collisions due to all these weather factors and high traffic as well.

With weather factors being present, drivers speeding their way to work or school and traffic, it is a mix of a car accident waiting to happen.

4) Driving Under the Influence

The fun nightlife in Downtown Dayton, Brown Street, and the Oregon District are epicenters for DUI accidents. Residents of Dayton and college students from the University of Dayton and Wright State University often go to these places to have a fun time. Unfortunately, these popular areas are where many vehicle DUI accidents happen, with an increase of them being on weekends and holidays. Driving and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs impairs the driver’s decision-making and reaction times, leading to severe car crashes and potential fatalities on streets and highways.

5) Failure to Obey Traffic Signs and Signals

Dayton has very busy intersections such as Shroyer Road, Third Street, Smithville Road, and South Dixie Drive where car accidents occur because of driver’s negligent behavior by not obeying traffic signs and signals. Many drivers have run through these red lights and stop signs in these intersections and others to save time. When Dayton drivers engage in these behaviors, especially during traffic rush hour, it often causes side-impact collisions and or T-bone accidents.

Dayton drivers also confuse traffic light timing and signals around construction-heavy areas around US 35 and I-675, which can lead to rear-end collisions and side-swipe car accidents.

Tips on How To Avoid and Limit Dayton Car Accidents

Whether you are a commuter, resident, or tourist, here is what you can do to avoid and limit Dayton car accidents.

Minimize Distractions: Set your GPS before the trip, avoid texting or eating while driving, and use hands-free devices when calling. Pull over safely if you need to send a text. Limiting distractions will prevent sudden lane changes which will decrease the likelihood of a car accident.

Be Mindful of Rush Hour Traffic: Allow for extra time during rush hour and events near high-traffic areas, that way you avoid being tempted to speed and feeling rushed.

Prepare and Adjust for Inclement Weather Conditions: Check weather forecasts, use snow tires and chains, increase the following distance between you and the driver in front of you, decrease your speed, and slow down. These will prevent losing control – hydroplaning, skidding, and spinning out. Driving in the winter with inclement weather conditions can be dangerous, but taking the necessary precautions will avoid and limit accidents.

Avoid Driving Under The Influence: Use Uber, Lyft, or even a taxi for ride-sharing services. If one of your friends or family members can be a designated driver, have them drive for you. It is not worth putting your life and other people’s lives at risk.

Follow Speed Limits on Major Highways: Speeding is a very common cause of accidents, but it is best to follow the speed limit to avoid accidents in areas with high traffic and sharp curves. Drivers underestimate their decrease in reaction time when they speed, but following the speed limit will limit accidents.

Follow Traffic Signals and Signs: Avoid running red lights and stop signs, as it can cause accidents frequently. It puts you, other drivers, and other pedestrians at danger of accidents and potential fatalities.