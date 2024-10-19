Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Las Vegas Motor Speedway; October 19, 2024

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway– Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Ambetter Health 302; 201 Laps –45/45/111; 301.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday, October 19, 2024 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)

TV: CW Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Puryear Tank LInes

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After passing NASCAR technical inspection, Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines Chevrolet would take to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) for a scheduled split group 15-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Burton would put down a fast lap of 30.685 at 175.982 mph on Lap-1 of his 20-lap session ranking the Virginia diver 14th of the 38 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Ambetter Health 302.

– Starting Position; After the checkered flag would fly on the 15-minute practice session, NXS teams would move directly into qualifying for the Saturday’s Ambetter Health 302. In 2024, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Taking to the track 24th, Burton would record a 29.886 at 180.687 placing the Puryear Tank Lines Chevrolet 15th quick on the board. Burton will start the Ambetter Health 302 inside Row 8 in the 15th position Saturday afternoon.

– Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s scheduled NXS Ambetter Health 302 will mark Burton’s 9th NXS start at LVMS. In eight previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 19.8 with an 88.5% lap completion rate finishing 1419 laps of the possible 1603. Burton has one Top-Ten finish coming in 2021 when he claimed the 10th position after starting in 5th spot. During the Spring visit to LVMS, Burton would finish in the 25th spot after starting 23rd.

Featured Partner

Puryear Tank Lines; Puryear Tank Lines is a family-owned and operated business that dates back 3 generations. Specializing in bulk tank delivery of LPG, butane, liquid asphalt and bulk cement. At Puryear they make it their mission to treat both our clients and employees with respect and provide customers with the service they deserve. Puryear Tank Lines promises to provide high-quality transportation services in a safe and efficient way. Visit Puyear Tank Lines online and learn how to become a driver today. Drive4Puryear.com

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Practice; Once clearing NASCAR technical inspection, Parker Retzlaff would make his first laps of the weekend driving the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet in a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Retzlaff would register a quick lap of 30.766 at 175.518 mph on Lap-3 of his 14-lap stint putting the young Wisconsin driver 19th overall of the 38 cars entered for the NXS Ambetter Health 302.

– Starting Position; Upon completion of the 15-minute practice session, NXS teams would lineup for Saturday’s Ambetter Health 302 qualifying. In 2024, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Taking to the track immediately after his teammate, Retzlaff would record a 30.167 at 179.004 putting the FUNKAWAY Chevrolet 20th fastest. Retzlaff will lineup outside Row 10 in the 20th position for Ambetter Health 302.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; The Ambetter Health 302 on Saturday afternoon will mark Retzlaff’s 5th career NXS start at LVMS. In four previous starts, Retzlaff has an average finish of 26.8 with an 87.3% lap completion rate finishing 700 laps of the possible 802. In the Spring Retzlaff would lay down a super quick qualifying effort starting in the 4th position and would be fast the first 115-laps before inquiring a fuel pump issue would side line his day ultimately finishing in the 35th spot.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKAWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

