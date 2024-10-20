Jones Prevails In Thrilling ECMD 125 At North Wilkesboro

“Butterbean” Captures zMAX CARS Tour LMSC Crown

Conner Jones (zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock), Kaden Honeycutt (zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Models) and Justin Bonsignore (SMART Modified Tour powered by Pace-O-Matic) scored victories on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Fans can buy tickets to upcoming speedway events, including Sunday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race and the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, by visiting www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2024) – An action-packed Saturday tripleheader at North Wilkesboro Speedway saw three champions – Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, Kaden Honeycutt and Luke Baldwin – crowned after a thrilling night of racing on North Wilkesboro’s iconic, five-eighths-mile oval.

Carson Kvapil dominated Saturday’s ECMD 125 zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car nightcap from the pole, but Conner Jones reeled in Kvapil after a Lap 101 restart, took the lead with 15 laps to go and sped to victory. Behind Jones, Kvapil and third place Mini Tyrrell, however, was a frantic battle for the series title.

Queen had a nine-point lead over Connor Hall heading into the LMSC season finale and his odds of winning the crown skyrocketed after Hall incurred front-end damage in the opening laps due to a chain reaction. Hall’s team kept his machine in the hunt with some repairs – enough to even pass Queen for fourth at the finish – but not enough to keep Queen from wrapping up the night in fifth place with the champion’s trophy in tow.

“It’s something I never knew would happen,” Queen said. “Coming up a few points short of this championship last year was tough for all of us, but I’m so grateful for the two years I’ve had here with Lee Pulliam Performance. We’re going to spray some champagne and find some waffles.”

It took more than 100 laps for someone to firmly wrestle the lead from Kvapil. Jones wasn’t sure he’d be the man to do the job until he’d already done it.

“I felt like we were better when we were low on gas,” Jones said. “I guess we just needed to get the car light on gas and snug it up. I’m just really happy. This is a big race and a big place to win at. We’ve had an up-and-down year, so it feels good to end the year with two wins.”

Spencer Davis entered the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model finale leading Kaden Honeycutt by six points, but Davis’ bid for a championship fell by the wayside less than 10 laps into the 100-lap opening feature. Honeycutt sprinted out front from the start, while Davis and T.J. DeCaire made contact in Turn 1 on Lap 5, leaving Davis’ No. 29 entry with a damaged track bar. Things got worse after Davis stopped on track to bring out a caution – and, per CARS Tour rules, gave the presumptive favorite a three-lap penalty from which he could never recover.

Out front, Honeycutt was hardly challenged in a caution-filled opening 60 laps. With 21 to go, Tristan McKee nudged Honeycutt from the point and led to the Lap 80 caution. The restart, however, didn’t go McKee’s way. McKee spun his tires and joined Gio Ruggeiro in the Turn 1 wall, ending both drivers’ nights. The accident occurred after Caden Kvapil took the lead, but Kvapil was penalized and sent to the rear of the field for taking the top spot before the leader, McKee, crossed the line to take the green flag.

Honeycutt found himself back out front with 20 to go. Given new life, Honeycutt held off a last-gasp attempt from DeCaire to win the race, the PLM championship and a free ride on Wilkesboro’s elevator to Victory Lane.

DeCaire ended up second with Cameron Bolin, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Max Reaves completing the top five. Davis rallied to 14th at the finish – enough to capture the owners’ championship – but he fell short of the drivers’ title to Honeycutt.

“That’s so awesome,” an emotional Honeycutt said in the winner’s circle. “I wouldn’t be here without such an awesome team. It’s such a dream come true to win at North Wilkesboro. I just don’t know what to say. Thanks to all the fans who came out. This will forever hold a special place in my heart. It’s just amazing. I can’t thank these guys enough.”

Five drivers – Carson Loftin, Luke Baldwin, Danny Bohn, Burt Myers and Ryan Newman – entered Saturday’s SMART Modified Tour presented by Pace-O-Matic race with a shot at the championship.

Myers and Bohn were near the front of the field with 36 to go, when John Holleman – on older tires – got loose, forcing a stack-up behind him that sent Myers into Bohn, both contenders into the wall and out of the title chase.

Baldwin, an 18-year-old series rookie, spent much of the night running in the top five. Only Justin Bonsignore and Matt Hirschman could match Baldwin’s pace over the closing laps as Baldwin maintained a significant advantage over fourth-place Jake Crum as the 99-lap race wound to a close.

Bonsignore kept Hirschman and Baldwin at bay over the final laps, speeding to the win while Baldwin leaned on a third-place result to clinch the SMART championship.

“Matt Hirschman’s the ultimate on these tire-saving races and he was charging hard those last couple of laps,” Bonsignore said. “I knew we had to pounce early and get to the lead. If it was anybody other than Matt on that last lap, we probably end up in the fence. Kudos to him for racing us clean.”

Crum and Austin Beers rounded out the top five. Bobby Labonte finished sixth with Loftin seventh, Newman eighth, Joey Coulter ninth and Sammy Rameau 10th. While Bonsignore claimed the winner’s trophy, the night belonged to Baldwin – the son of Daytona 500-winning crew chief Tommy Baldwin Jr.

“Just four years ago, I was sitting in my room, playing iRacing, dreaming of a moment like this,” Baldwin said. “I’ve said it before but I don’t know if I’d be racing right now if it weren’t for Hermie Sadler and Bill Stanley. The main goal was to go out and get experience (this season). We did that, for damn sure.”

Racing continues on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour rolling in for the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150.

MORE INFO: Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race and all events at North Wilkesboro by following on X and Instagram, or becoming a Facebook fan.