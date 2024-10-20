TOYOTA CLAIMS NINTH FORMULA DRIFT AUTO CUP TITLE

IRWINDALE, Calif. (October 19, 2024) – Toyota has clinched its ninth Formula DRIFT Auto Cup title after the completion of the Round of 32 at the season finale at California’s Irwindale Speedway on Saturday.

“We are pleased to take back the top spot on the podium as we claim our ninth Auto Cup title,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, motorsports, Toyota Motor North America. “This would not be possible without the dedicated work of our teams and talented drivers that push their Toyota vehicles to the extreme limits. We are thrilled to have achieved this honor for the 2024 Formula DRIFT season and look forward to much more drifting success in the years to come.”

Three iconic Toyota brands – the Toyota GR Supra, Toyota GR Corolla Hatchback and the Toyota GR86 – compete in Formula DRIFT. Multi-time champion Fredric Aasbo led the Toyota charge this season with a win in Atlanta and a podium finish in St. Louis, while his teammate Ryan Tuerck scored a victory at Seattle, his first triumph since 2022. Fellow Toyota drivers Ken Gushi and Jhonnattan Castro also had several round wins with Gushi starting the year with a strong fourth-place finish at Long Beach, while Castro reached the Great 8 in Seattle.

Toyota first entered the Formula DRIFT ranks with the Scion badging and claimed its first three Auto Cup titles consecutively with the brand between 2014 and 2016. Toyota scored three more championships from 2017 through 2019, along with its most recent Auto Cup crowns in 2021 and 2022.

