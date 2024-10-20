RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

On-Track Crash Ends Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet Team’s Run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Early

Finish: 37th

Start: 13th

Points: 28th

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been among my favorite tracks, so it’s a shame the way our day ended. I hate it for Boot Barn and all of our partners. We were fighting a tight balance early in the race and trying to get to the end of Stage 1 to get a chance to work on the car. We got hit and ended up hitting hard into the wall. I’m not sure what the No. 31 was thinking. He flat-out wrecked me and I have no clue why. He stayed in the gas into Turn 3 until he hit me. I hate it for our Richard Childress Racing team.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 FICO Chevrolet Team Collect 13th-Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 20th

Points: 20th

“Overall, it was a solid day for the FICO Chevrolet team. We started off loose, but crew chief Randall Burnett called for adjustments every time we stopped. By Stage 2, our Chevy was too tight but we had worked our way inside the top 10. The pit crew had a good day on pit road and we were able to gain a few spots there. We chose to split the final run of the race instead of trying to stretch it to the end. Unfortunately, that didn’t work in our favor because some guys didn’t stop and made it to the end. I want to thank everyone from FICO and their leadership team who came out to the race today in Las Vegas. They have been a great partner this season and it was cool to see them at the track this weekend. We’ll regroup this week and bounce back next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.” -Kyle Busch