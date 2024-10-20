RCR NXS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Capture Sixth-Place Result at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 6th

Start: 8th

Points: 6th

“We had a very fast No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We just needed track position on the last restart. If we would have restarted inside the top-five, I think we could have gotten to the lead and had a shot to win. When the field stacked up in the final stage, we got some nose damage. The guys made repairs on pit road, but we lost a lot of track position and had to drive through the field. The balance of our car had grip and speed, especially at the end. We’re still in it and we will keep inching away. The goal is to win one of the next two races and advance to the Championship 4. I’m proud of our Richard Childress Racing team for the fast Chevrolet and we will carry this momentum to Homestead-Miami Speedway.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 10th

Start: 17th

Points: 5th

“Our Global Industrial Chevrolet would be fairly fast late into a run, but it unfortunately took way too long to get going. Our biggest weakness was short run speed. Everyone in front of us would get 10 to 15 seconds ahead, so by the time our car got rolling, we were too far back to make something happen. Historically, the track has freed up, but that was not the case for us tonight. Our balance got tighter and tighter, and we had to loosen up the car substantially from the start to the finish. We have some work to do going forward, but eight points is a reasonable amount that can be made up with solid stages next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We aren’t out of it yet with two races to go. Just have to put our heads down and keep digging.” -Austin Hill