GMG Racing Wraps 2024 National Sports Car Racing Season with a Pair of Runner-up Finishes in IMSA Carrera Cup Finale at COTA

Kyle Washington Secures Season-Best Second-Place Masters Class Finish in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup on Saturday

James Sofronas Joins Washington in Saturday’s Victory Lane Celebration with a P2 Pro-Am Finish in the No. 14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

AUSTIN, Texas (October 21, 2024) – GMG Racing closed out its 2024 national competition season nearly the same way it started over seventh months ago with a pair of podium finishes in the final IMSA Carrera Cup North America race weekend of the year at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The Saturday and Sunday doubleheader was the third and last Carrera Cup event of the year featuring North America’s premier single-make Porsche racing series on a Formula 1 race weekend.

Longtime GMG Racing team driver Kyle Washington stepped up for his best race finish of the year Saturday with a Masters Class second-place result in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The P2 finish topped a third-place showing in the Carrera Cup support race at the Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 race in June and Washington’s first third-place run of 2024 in the season-opening Carrera Cup race weekend last March in Sebring.

The mid-March race weekend in Sebring was also the site of a race-winning podium appearance for GMG Racing team owner and driver James Sofronas, who won in the Pro-Am class in the first race of the season in the No. 14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. That win was the third-straight Carrera Cup victory for Sofronas after sweeping the 2023 doubleheader finale at COTA.

Sofronas returned to the Austin F1 circuit looking for a repeat of last year’s twin victories and his fourth Pro-Am win of 2024. In addition to Sebring, Sofronas scored wins this year in the Carrera Cup support races at Montreal and at Road America in August.

Both Washington and Sofronas had Porsches capable of carrying them to their respective class wins Saturday, but the caution-filled race never gave either a chance to mount bids for victory. Only 12 green flag laps were completed in the 35-minute race that was slowed by a trio of yellow flags, including lengthy caution delays at the start and finish.

“Saturday’s race was so full of yellows, and my car never really came in until the end,” Washington said. “Then it was spot on for the final four green flag laps or so we had at the end. It was really good, but before that the tires weren’t up to temperature, it was a real animal to drive, but I am glad we ended up where we did. It was super cool to be on the podium with James to close out the year, it is amazing, but sometimes its cool to end it with an ice bag and a cocktail too!”

Sofronas was delighted to return to victory lane with Washington for the third time in GMG’s five Carrera Cup race weekends this year. The team ran a select schedule of Carrera Cup events that included Sebring, Road America and the trio of F1 support races at Miami, Montreal and COTA.

“When a great friend and great client like Kyle has success, it only sweetens the weekend that much more,” said Sofronas, GMG Racing Principal and Founder. “He has been putting in the work and it shows. His pace and his race craft keep getting better. To get on the podium with him again in our respective classes was a great way to finish the season.”

Sunday’s season finale Carrera Cup sprint, which set the stage for that afternoon’s F1 United States Grand Prix, saw Washington pick up right where he left off Saturday with an on-the-pace Porsche. He took the green flag just a few spots behind Sofronas, who sustained a hard hit on his No. 14 in the frenzied first few corners of the opening race lap.

“After catching the competitors at the front, and even passing the championship leader, I just ran out of time on Saturday,” Sofronas said. “I knew Sunday was going to be a tough race, and I got hit hard in turn three. It knocked my steering alignment and toe out right from lap one. My car wasn’t 100%, but it was good enough to fight. Kyle got around me and then, with my race out of reach, I went into protection mode. In a somewhat calculated move, I repassed Kyle and chased down his class leader. I passed him and Kyle then got around him on the subsequent lap. He was on his way to his first victory until that same competitor decided to make a low percentage move and took Kyle out on the last corner of the last lap. Our planned worked out perfect, except for the end.”

Although the driver that knocked Washington from the lead – and what would have been his first career Carrera Cup victory – with the checkered flag in sight was assessed a 10 second penalty for incident responsibility, it did nothing to change the final results or recover Washington’s lost ground.

Despite the huge disappointment, Washington was typically enthusiastic over what was otherwise a great race.

“Sunday was a great race,” Washington said. “It was mean everywhere, the track was dirty, and it was literally holding on for dear life. And everyone else was doing the same thing, it was an amazing race and all green. I didn’t like how it ended. He has a habit of hitting me in the bigger races, including Carrera Cup at Rennsport Reunion last year, but we raced to the end and gave it our all.”

Noteworthy: While COTA Carrera Cup closed the curtain on GMG Racing’s national racing series competition this year, the racing continues immediately next weekend with one of the first “Winter Series” race weekends at GMG’s new home at The Thermal Club. Sofronas and the team are in the final stages of opening up GMG Racing’s new and state-of-the-art headquarters facility at Thermal, with a VIP Grand Opening this weekend followed by the complete move-in and final setup through this month and into early November.

“With the Grand Opening event for our new headquarters facility at The Thermal Club this weekend, there is obviously no rest for us,” Sofronas said. “There is also a Thermal GT Winter Series race next weekend that we will be competing in and bringing in some new clients for testing and evaluation opportunities. We are excited for that and Thermal being our new home. We are anxious to get settled in and enjoying all of the beautiful amenities that The Thermal Club has to offer. There really is no off-season for us, but there is really no better place to be than The Thermal Club in the winter.”

