EVENT RECAP: Wright Motorsports Petit Le Mans Podium Hopes Dashed in Final Hour Incident

BATAVIA, Ohio. (October 14, 2024) – Fresh off the high of securing the Fanatec GT World Challenge America championship title and winning the Indianapolis 8 Hour, Wright Motorsports entered Petit Le Mans with high expectations for a strong finish to the season. Unfortunately, their hopes of celebrating on the podium at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta were shattered in the final hour. An incident with less than one hour remaining in the ten-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race sidelined the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R with terminal damage. The contact ended an impressive first season in the championship for drivers Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer.

“We came into Petit Le Mans with a lot of momentum and optimism, but racing can be cruel sometimes,” said Team Owner John Wright. “The crew put in a phenomenal effort, and our drivers were at their best. It’s hard to end the season like this, but I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved this year. The potential we showed today and throughout the season only makes us hungrier for next year.”

Adelson began the final race of the year from 13th on the grid, determined to replicate the team’s stellar performance from the Indianapolis 8 Hour just weeks ago. A quick, efficient first pit stop by the crew vaulted the Porsche two spots to 11th, bringing them within reach of the top ten. Adelson continued his charge forward, closing out the first hour in eighth place.

Jan Heylen, the No. 120’s endurance race specialist, then took over driving duties, maintaining the team’s momentum by climbing four more spots to fourth early into his first run. He completed his opening stint in second place, setting the stage for a strong run to the checkered flag. Skeer took over next, expertly bringing the Porsche to the lead during the second quarter of the ten-hour endurance finale.

Throughout the remaining hours, the Wright Motorsports trio rotated through driving duties with flawless execution in the pits, keeping the No. 120 Porsche in the fight for a podium finish. However, with just under 52 minutes remaining and while running in the top five, the Wright Porsche was involved in contact with a stopped car on the track. The heavy damage forced an early end to what had been a promising day.

Despite the disappointing finish, the team’s performance at Petit Le Mans capped off a remarkable rookie season for Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer. The duo secured two podium finishes at Sebring International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and earned a dominant victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wright Motorsports will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2025, with further details to be announced in the coming months.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.