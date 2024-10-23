Wayne Taylor Racing Announces 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Driver Lineups Across Two-Car Cadillac V-Series.R GTP Factory Program

Full Season, IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup and Rolex 24 at DAYTONA Drivers Confirmed for 2025

BROWNSBURG, Indiana (October 23, 2024) – Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) and Cadillac Racing announced today their complete driver lineup for the two-car Grand Tour Prototype (GTP) factory program set to take the green flag at the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the kickoff of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

In the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R GTP, series veterans Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque will continue as the team’s full season drivers. Former WTR teammate, Will Stevens, will reunite with Taylor and Albuquerque for the three 2025 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) Championship events: Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the MOTUL Petit Le Mans. Brendon Hartley returns to WTR for a fourth year to round out the driver lineup in Daytona as the team looks to make history during this iconic 24-hour endurance battle of wits, stamina and strategy.

“I’m excited for the No. 10 lineup in 2025,” expressed Team Principal, Wayne Taylor. “Three of the four drivers have been with us at least four years and working together. Adding in Will Stevens for the endurance races will be a big advantage as well. All four drivers understand the setups and are used to working closely together – a necessity for winning in Daytona and for being on top in this incredibly close championship.”

Competing alongside the No. 10 Cadillac V-Series.R machine, teammates Jordan Taylor and Louis Delétraz will once again take the helm, now of the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, for the full season. Cadillac stalwart, Alex Lynn, will join the duo as the team’s co-driver at the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the MOTUL Petit Le Mans for the 2025 IMEC Championship races. International sportscar superstar, Kamui Kobayashi, will join the trio for the Rolex 24 with the intent to add to his Rolex 24 watch collection, having taken the top step with WTR in both 2019 and 2020.

“The No. 40 car is an exciting driver line up as well,” continued Taylor. “Louis and Jordan are back together again, and Alex Lynn will be helping with the endurance races. Alex has worked with us before, helping us win the Twelve Hours of Sebring back in 2017. Kamui Kobayashi’s abilities speak for themselves, having run with us before and won the Rolex 24 twice, once with Jordan. Everyone in this group works to get the job done, no egos – it is what wins races, especially the Rolex 24.”

Wayne Taylor’s history with GM Motorsports dates to 1990 when the South African native turned his first laps in the U.S. as a General Motors factory driver in a Chevrolet-powered GTP race car. Since Taylor founded the team in 2007, Wayne Taylor Racing has asserted itself as a perennial leading force in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 2021 Michelin Endurance Cup Champions have won three IMSA Driver Championships and nine IMSA Manufacturer Titles since their formation. In the team’s 18 seasons, they have seized four Rolex 24 at DAYTONA titles, two Twelve Hours of Sebring victories and two Petit Le Mans wins. In 2017, the team set an unprecedented five-race win streak with the Cadillac DPi and went on to win the IMSA WeatherTech Driver and Manufacturer’s Championships.

The newly formed Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R GTP team will make their debut at the upcoming IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona International Speedway on November 15-16, 2024. Action for the Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend will begin with the first on-track session at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, January 17th, concluding with qualifying on Sunday, January 19th. Green flag for the 63rd Running of the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA will fly on Saturday, January 25th.

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R GTP Driver Quotes

Ricky Taylor, full-season driver

“It is exciting to be rejoining Cadillac Racing, I am looking forward to learning about what has made them so competitive over the past two GTP seasons as well as working with a new group to work together to win races and championships. I think we will be curious to learn what has made them strong over the first two years, but also to bring our own experience to the program. I think the team has something special in how the two cars and four full-time drivers work together to push each other on and off the track in a healthy way that supports both cars succeeding. The relationship with GM goes back as long as the Taylor family has been in America. My dad came to America to drive the Chevy Spice for Pratt and Miller. GM and WTR have had so much success together, but the relationship between each of the Taylors and GM have highlighted our careers.”

Filipe Albuquerque, full-season driver

“It’s fantastic to return to driving for GM/Cadillac. Since I started racing in America in the overall class, it was with the Chevy DP in 2016, then I did another four years with Cadillac DPi and now to be back is amazing. I am really looking forward to returning ‘back home’. My first overall Daytona win was with Cadillac, so for sure I want to be back to those winning feelings. I remember very well fighting hard WTR in a Cadillac, they were a big stone in my shoe, this is a very Portuguese expression to not say something else, but I remember as well that I won some of them too, but now being all together, me, Ricky, WTR and Cadillac, I think we have the dream together.”

Will Stevens, 2025 IMEC co-driver

“I am very much looking forward to being back with Wayne Taylor Racing and starting this new venture with Cadillac Racing. It’s going to be an exciting partnership and one that has all the ingredients to be a huge success. It’s a brand that I have always admired from the outside and now get the chance to be a part of is a very exciting opportunity and can’t wait to get started. We need to form a strong team bond between everyone in the team to give us the best chance of achieving great things together. I think it’s a vital part of the way WTR goes about racing and why it has been so successful over so many years. We will all be pushing each other along and very much looking forward to that challenge.”

Brendon Hartley, Rolex 24 at DAYTONA co-driver

“I’m very happy to be joining WTR for Daytona again! I feel part of the WTR family but a win at Daytona is something I haven’t been able to put my name too, yet. WTR always have a competitive car and line up and we will be heading to Daytona with one goal in mind. Running a two-car program is relatively new to WTR but I was so impressed with the atmosphere and team spirit we had in 2024, no doubt it will be the same heading into 2025. I think it also speaks volumes for Wayne and the team he has around him, and also for their choices in drivers. The team has really made us feel part of the WTR family and feel part of something bigger. It’s a team of racers who win and lose together.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R GTP Driver Quotes

Jordan Taylor, full-season driver

“I can’t wait to start 2025 with Cadillac Racing. I spent 12 years of my career racing GM cars, so it feels like I am coming back home to see lots of familiar faces. The Cadillacs have obviously been extremely strong in GTP the last two years, so I can’t wait to see what the car is like from the inside. WTR always does an amazing job at putting together strong lineups. Not just strong on track, but guys that are able to work well together off the track with the teammates, team members, and sponsors. I think putting together all the drivers that we have is bringing an amazing amount of experience that can push us all in the right direction.”

“GM is what brought my mom and dad to America back in the early 90’s, giving my dad his first drive in the States. It was also where my career began and where Ricky has had so much success in the past as well. We have kept in touch with all those people that we’ve dealt with in the past, and there’s no doubt that it will be a seamless transition coming back together.”

Louis Delétraz, full-season driver

“I am really excited to join Cadillac Racing. Cadillac and GM have achieved so much in motorsport, I can’t wait to start working together. I look forward to understanding how they work and make such fast cars. Since I joined IMSA, Cadillac Racing has always been extremely competitive and hard to beat. I’m happy to have them on our side and not against us now. I think together we can win many races and championships in the future.”

“There is a lot of history between Cadillac, GM and WTR. That was before I joined the team, but I can feel the excitement at WTR since the news has been released. A lot of good memories, championships and trophies at the WTR workshop proves the success of this alliance. I can’t wait to drive the car for the first time and see what made Cadillac so strong.”

Alex Lynn, 2025 IMEC co-driver

“I’m super excited to be joining WTR for the IMSA Endurance Cup races in 2025. It’s a team I have such fond memories of and now, we will be in a car I’ve become very familiar with over the last few years. WTR has always been a team that sets the standard in North American sportscar racing and are always there to win in the big moments. I’m also very excited to be back working with Ricky and Jordan as well as Filipe and Louis, all four world class drivers and ready to win the big races. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kamui Kobayashi, Rolex 24 at DAYTONA co-driver

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be racing for Wayne and his wonderful WTR teams for 2025 Daytona 24 hours. I had such an amazing and fun memory for racing with his team and also with Cadillac Racing. I am really appreciative not only to WTR and Cadillac to give me another opportunity to race for them, but also Morizo-san and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing for allowing me to compete in this historic event in the United States. It just feels like a home coming for me. The competition in IMSA has been very intense and I am looking forward to race to bring the best result as possible to WTR and Cadillac.”

ABOUT WAYNE TAYLOR RACING (WTR)

Wayne Taylor Racing’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 18-year history, WTR has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR currently has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.