TICKETS ON SALE FOR 25TH ANNUAL GERBER COLLISION & GLASS ROUTE 66 NHRA NATIONALS IN CHICAGO

JOLIET, ILL. (Oct. 21, 2024) – Celebrating a special 25th anniversary in 2025, tickets are on sale for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, which takes place May 15-18, 2025, at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returned to the iconic venue in 2023 and enjoyed another successful event in 2024, as fans in the Chicagoland area have been treated to action-packed races from some of drag racing’s biggest stars. Tickets are available for purchase at www.nhra.com/tickets.

The 2025 race will be even more special, commemorating a quarter-century of unforgettable moments, incredible runs and record-breaking performances at Route 66 Raceway. Next year’s race promises the same spectacular racing – including two rounds of qualifying on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday – and a host of special festivities to celebrate 25 years of racing in Chicago, as well as a full day of racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series on Thursday, May 15.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of NHRA racing at Route 66 Raceway next season,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management and Operations. “This event holds a special place in the hearts of fans and drivers alike and we’re so excited to be back racing at this remarkable venue. We’ve had two great races back at this terrific facility and we’re looking forward to a celebratory 2025 weekend filled with incredible racing, memorable moments, and celebrations that honor our rich history in Chicago.”

The 2024 event saw Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claiming victories. The 25th annual Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance promises to deliver more standout racing from the stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Top Fuel pilot Brown powered his way to his fourth Chicago win when he defeated Shawn Langdon in the 2024 final round. With the win, Brown tied Kenny Bernstein with four wins at Chicago, while area native and eight-time Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher leads the category with five victories.

Reigning Funny Car champion Hagan also earned his fourth Chicago win in 2024 when he defeated 16-time champion John Force in the final round. Hagan is now tied with two-time champion and NHRA on FOX analyst Tony Pedregon with the most wins at the facility.

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Herrera collected his second consecutive win at Route 66 Raceway when he defeated Chase Van Sant. Herrera also picked up the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win, the popular bonus event giving drivers bonus points and bonus cash.

A host of additional special items for the 25th anniversary race will also be announced in the coming months.

To purchase tickets to the 25th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.