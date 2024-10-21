William Sawalich inks full-time Xfinity Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025

William Sawalich has been named a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2025.

Sawalich, an 18-year-old racer from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, will be piloting the No. 18 Toyota Supra with sponsorship support from Starkey and SoundGear for his first full-time Xfinity campaign that will commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

The news comes a month after Sawalich achieved his second consecutive ARCA Menards Series East championship in a season where he won three of the series’ eight-scheduled events, including the season-finale event at Bristol Motor Speedway that enabled him to lock up the title by 12 points over Connor Zilisch. It also comes as Sawalich is set to make his Xfinity Series debut this upcoming weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he will be driving JGR’s No. 19 “all-star” Toyota entry.

”I am honored to be driving the No. 18 fulltime in the Xfinity Series next year,” Sawalich said in a released statement. ”It has been really cool to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, and I feel like I have developed so much as a driver over the past two years. I still have a lot to learn, especially with moving to a new series, so I am looking forward to taking this next step in racing.”

Sawalich, who grew up competing in midget cars before transcending his way from legends cars to late models and the CARS Tour, is the 2023 All American 400 winner and the recipient of both the 2022 SCCA Trans-Am TA2 ProAm Series championship and rookie titles.

In 2023, Sawalich joined Joe Gibbs Racing on a full-time basis in the ARCA Menards Series East and for select events between the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA West division. After winning the East’s season-opening event at Five Flags Speedway, he would win half of the season’s eight-scheduled events and wrap up his first ARCA East title by 58 points over Luke Fenhaus. In addition to being a two-time ARCA East champion, Sawalich has recorded 13 victories in the ARCA Menards Series between two part-time seasons in 2023 and 2024. He has also recorded three victories in the ARCA West division to coincide with his seven victories in the ARCA East division.

During the 2023 season, Sawalich made his inaugural presence between NASCAR’s top three national touring series at Martinsville Speedway in the Craftsman Truck Series in April. Driving the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry for TRICON Garage, Sawalich started 22nd and finished an impressive ninth place during his debut. He would record an additional two top-10 results, including a career-best sixth-place result at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in August, during his next five starts of the season before returning for a 10-race Truck schedule in 2024. In seven Truck starts of the 2024 season, Sawalich’s best result is an 11th-place run at Bristol in September. During his most recent series’ start at Talladega Superspeedway, he notched his first career pole. Sawalich is scheduled to compete in the final three Truck events of the 2024 season with TRICON, beginning this upcoming Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Following his Xfinity debut at Homestead, Sawalich will continue to drive JGR’s No. 19 Toyota entry for the following two events on the schedule at Martinsville Speedway and at Phoenix Raceway before the 2024 season concludes. He is set to become the 10th competitor overall to drive the No. 19 JGR entry that has recorded three top-five results and six top-10 results through 30-scheduled starts this season.

For the 2025 season, Sawalich, who will contend for both the series’ rookie and driver’s title, will compete alongside Joe Gibbs Racing’s two other full-time competitors that include Taylor Gray, who was announced as a full-time Xfinity competitor five days ago, and Brandon Jones, who returns to JGR following a two-year absence.

“We are thrilled to announce William’s promotion to the next stage of his racing career with us,” Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development at JGR, added. “His outstanding record of victories and development over the past two years shows he’s ready for the Xfinity Series. We’re confident he’ll remain a strong contender for wins as he takes on this new challenge in 2025.”

Details involving additional partners and a crew chief for Sawalich’s No. 18 team in 2025 remain to be determined.

With his plans for the 2025 season set, William Sawalich’s 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series debut is set to occur this upcoming Saturday, October 26, at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to commence at 4 p.m. ET on the CW Network.