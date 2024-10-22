Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Homestead-Miami Advance

Martin Truex Jr.

Homestead-Miami Advance

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops 2017 Cup Series Championship Throwback Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Straight Talk Wireless 400 (Round 34 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27

● Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 267 laps/400 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 80 laps / Stage 2: 85 laps / Final Stage: 102 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Trip Down Memory Lane: Truex notched his lone Homestead victory in November 2017, when he led 78 laps and clinched his first Cup Series championship. This weekend, he’ll be performing an ode to that 2017 championship as he’ll be running the same Bass Pro Shops scheme he brought home during his championship seven years ago.

● Three To Go: After a strong sixth-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Truex moved from 14th in 10th in the driver standings with 2,194 points heading to this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

● Truex has one win, seven top-five finishes and 12 top-10s and has led a total of 387 laps in 19 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead. Truex’s average Homestead finish is 9.5. Truex holds the best average finish at Homestead among active drivers, with JGR teammate Christopher Bell second best among active drivers with 10.0.

● Looking for 35: Truex’s July 2023 win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon was his most recent Cup Series win, the 34th of his career, tying him with 2004 champion Kurt Busch for 25th on the all-time Cup Series win list.

● Ahead at this Stage: Truex has accumulated 64 stage wins since the beginning of the stage era in 2017. He is the only driver with 10 or more stage sweeps, with his latest sweep coming at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn in August 2023. Truex scored his fourth stage win of the season last month at Watkins Glen, leading the field across the line at the end of Stage 1.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops 2017 Throwback Toyota Camry XSE

What are the feelings heading back to Miami after winning a championship there in 2017 and typically running well there?

“I always enjoy going back there and feel like it’s always been a good track for us. Going back to the Busch Series, and learning about the place, it was good then. I almost won my first race there in the Cup Series. I feel comfortable and have fun there, and it’s nice going to a track you’re not dreading and you enjoy and we hope to have some success with our Bass Pro Shops Camry this weekend. The scheme from that year was obviously memorable with what we did that year and at Homestead to win it all. Really have to thank everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Joe Gibbs Racing for bringing this scheme back to Homestead one more time.”

What do you remember from that night when you won the championship in 2017?

“I remember everything about it – the whole weekend, race, every lap. The only thing I don’t remember is when I crossed the finish line after the back straightaway. The party was fun, but nothing as crazy as when everyone was so happy and excited. We didn’t get to do much as I was on the track until 3 a.m. with obligations. The funniest part was a few of my crew guys and team members took a van around the racetrack. I was sitting off turn four doing an interview with Jamie Little and FOX, and we see those guys screaming in the van. Just everyone having a big time and happy for everything that happened.”

What kind of comfort level do you have at Homestead?

“It’s a track I feel good about. Recent success is always important. Last year we had a good run going and then we had the engine go bad, so we never really got to see what we had there for the full race. The year before, went really well and we were in position to win that race late and we had issues getting spun on pit road that took us out of it. Definitely have a lot of confidence going there with our Bass Pro Shops Camry. I feel like we have a good notebook from the last couple of years to go off of. It’s a place where I think we can make something happen.”

What do you like most about Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“Everything. That’s the kind of track I really like. You can run all over and it’s really low-grip and it wears tires out. You really have to manage your car and your tires throughout runs, being able to move around the track and finding lines that work for you. It’s a big challenge and I enjoy tracks like that. I love South Florida and love going down there. A lot of great fans. It doesn’t feel like fall when you go down there, it feels like summer, so that’s an added bonus.”

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

Hometown: Mayetta, New Jersey

Crew Chief: James Small

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Car Chief: Chris Jones

Hometown: Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia

Race Engineer: Jaik Halpainy

Hometown: Blockville, New York

Spotter: Drew Herring

Hometown: Benson, North Carolina

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Ryan Martin

Hometown: Mechanicsburg, Virgina

Mechanic: Todd Carmichael

Hometown: Redding, California

Interior/Tire Specialist: Tommy DiBlasi

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Engine Tuner: Beau Morton

Hometown: Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Transporter Driver: Kyle Bazzell

Hometown: Fairbury, Illinois

Transporter Driver: Eddie DeGroot

Hometown: Baldwinsville, New York

Over-The-Wall Crew Members

Gas Man: Matt Tyrrell

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jackman: Caleb Dirks

Hometown: Riverside, California

Tire Carrier: CJ Bailey

Hometown: Outer Banks, North Carolina

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Lee Cunningham

Hometown: Leaf River, Illinois