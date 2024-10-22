NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 22, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to the Florida sunshine and Homestead-Miami Speedway with only three races remaining in the 2024 season.

Love’s Travel Stops will once again be featured on the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse as McDowell will make his 14th career Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile oval. He has had two Top-10 finishes including a career-best, 6th-place in 2021.

The NASCAR Cup Series track activity will begin Saturday, October 26th with practice and qualifying at 9:00 am ET on the NBC Sports app. The 400-mile race will be Sunday, October 27th at 2:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Homestead always provides an exciting show for the fans. As a driver, there isn’t really a preferred lane, so you have a lot of options and can run all around the track. We’ve raced well at the mile-and-a-half tracks, and I think Sunday we will have a good Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Homestead is a great racetrack, multiple grooves and falloff make it a fun place to setup a car for. We are looking forward to getting there and improving our recent mile-and-a-half results.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

