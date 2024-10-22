RFK Advance | Homestead

Homestead-Miami Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Homestead, Florida

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-85-102

TV: NBC

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 9:05 a.m. ET, Practice (NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 9:50 a.m. ET, Qualifying (NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Race (NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts its lone race date of the season this weekend with just three races remaining in the 2024 NASCAR season.

RFK has led laps in two of the last three Homestead events between Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski. The two has three top-10 starting efforts in the last two races alone.

Jack Roush has 11 wins all-time at HMS including seven in the Cup Series.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Consumer Cellular

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Starts: 16

Wins: —

Top-10s: 7

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his 17th Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend where he has a 14.5 average finish and seven top-10 finishes. His best career finish is third (2014-15), as he’s coming off a 28th-place finish last season.

He’s finished 10th or better in four of the last seven races at Homestead. In total he’s led in seven races at Homestead (totaling 171 laps), including 16 laps a season ago before being caught in an incident.

Keselowski has an 8.9 average starting position in Miami – his best among active tracks – with 13-straight starts inside the top-10 and nine starts inside the top five overall. Last season he qualified fourth.

Keselowski has two Xfinity wins at Homestead (2011, 2013) in eight starts, and an additional two starts in the Truck Series.

Buescher at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his ninth Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 19.9 average finish.

He finished 21st a season ago, and 13th the year prior, his best Cup finish there to date.

Buescher carries a 19.1 average qualifying position with his best effort (P8) two years ago.

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at HMS in 2014-15 with a best finish of fifth in the No. 60 machine.

RFK Historically at Homestead-Miami

Cup Wins: 7 (Kurt Busch, 2002; Greg Biffle, 2004, 2005, 2006; Matt Kenseth, 2007; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2010)

Welcome to Miami: RFK has 177 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 51 top-fives, 75 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 57,000 miles.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 91 NCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 23 top five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,183 laps. Former driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight: RFK earned five consecutive victories in the NCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights: In 57 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, RFK earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season final.

RFK Homestead Wins

1998 Burton NXS

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2006 Kenseth NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2010 Edwards Cup

Last Time Out

Las Vegas: Buescher led RFK with a P10 finish, but RFK had top five speed in both of its Mustangs as Keselowski was collected in an early stage two crash.