NASCAR Partners with Recast to Expand Global Reach and Drive Fan Engagement

NASCAR and Recast launch its new partnership to increase viewership options and drive fan engagement in select international markets

Edinburgh, Scotland, April 10, 2025 – NASCAR, America’s premier motorsport organization, has partnered with Recast, the premium fintech-for-media company to enhance access for motorsports fans worldwide.

With three National Series in the United States – the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series – as well as International Series in Mexico (NASCAR Mexico Series), Canada (NASCAR Pinty’s Series), Europe (NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), and Brasil (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race) NASCAR boasts a global footprint, with Cup Series broadcasts available in more than 190 countries and 26 languages. While NASCAR enjoys long-standing broadcast partnerships across the globe, its international fanbase is expanding, creating a growing demand for flexible, direct access to race day content across the globe. At launch, content will focus primarily on the NASCAR Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races.

“Our collaboration with Recast is a game-changer in how we connect with our global fanbase. NASCAR has an incredibly passionate international audience, and this partnership allows us to meet them where they are, on a flexible basis particularly for those who don’t have access to NASCAR racing via an in-market broadcast.” said Nick Skipper, Managing Director, Media Strategy at NASCAR. “By leveraging Recast’s innovative technology, we can expand our reach into underserved markets while gaining valuable insights into fan engagement. This is an exciting next chapter for how NASCAR content is distributed and consumed worldwide.”

By integrating RecastPay into their site, NASCAR can now offer international consumers seamless, flexible, pay-as-you-go access to NASCAR racing in key global markets, ensuring that fans worldwide can experience the action on their terms—without the need for a subscription.

“This partnership with NASCAR represents a major step forward in the evolution of sports content distribution,” said Andy Meikle, Founder & CEO of Recast. “Fans are demanding greater flexibility, and the traditional one-size-fits-all subscription model is no longer the only option. By combining NASCAR’s thrilling racing with Recast’s cutting-edge payment technology, we will unlock new audiences via our unique affiliate engine, deliver new revenue streams, and provide NASCAR with powerful data-driven insights to fuel future growth. NASCAR is leading the way in embracing the future of sports media, and we’re proud to be partnering with them in leading this transformation.”

Unlocking Global Audiences with Recast

RecastPay empowers media owners to sell any form of media or digital asset at a fair and affordable price, directly to any consumer. Users sign up for free and only pay for what they want, making NASCAR events more accessible than ever.

Designed to deliver new revenue by complementing existing monetization strategies, Recast provides a powerful solution for organizations seeking to expand their global audience, unlock dark markets, and increase engagement through content syndication and affiliate distribution on a pay-per-view basis.

How NASCAR Will Utilize Recast:

Flexible Global Access – NASCAR will leverage RecastPay, a universal media wallet to provide flexible access to Xfinity and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races internationally, in territories where traditional broadcast is currently unavailable.

– NASCAR will leverage RecastPay, a universal media wallet to provide flexible access to Xfinity and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races internationally, in territories where traditional broadcast is currently unavailable. Seamless Integration – Content will be easily accessible via NASCAR’s official website, NASCAR.com/watchnow, ensuring a frictionless user experience.

– Content will be easily accessible via NASCAR’s official website, NASCAR.com/watchnow, ensuring a frictionless user experience. Data-Driven Growth – NASCAR will gain direct access to opted-in email addresses and in-depth audience insights from every transaction, enabling smarter engagement strategies. This creates new opportunities for audience engagement and monetization while strengthening relationships between brands, creators, and consumers.

– NASCAR will gain direct access to opted-in email addresses and in-depth audience insights from every transaction, enabling smarter engagement strategies. This creates new opportunities for audience engagement and monetization while strengthening relationships between brands, creators, and consumers. Content Syndication & Affiliates – Recast’s Syndication & Affiliate Engine will incentivize their community, media sites and brands to promote NASCAR races, expanding reach at no cost and driving new revenue streams with each approved affiliate earning immediately for every referred transaction.

NASCAR’s partnership with Recast exemplifies the future of media distribution—offering unmatched flexibility, unlocking new audiences, and driving sustainable monetization through cutting-edge micropayment solutions. As Recast continues to redefine how media is accessed and valued, this collaboration highlights its commitment to empowering media owners and enhancing the fan experience worldwide. By providing seamless, subscription-free access to NASCAR races, Recast is setting a new standard for the industry, ensuring that audiences everywhere can engage with the content they love—on their terms.

About Recast

Recast is a premium fintech solution empowering media owners to sell any digital media or asset direct-to-consumers, or via affiliates, anywhere, at any price – starting from just $0.01. Every transaction is powered by RecastPay — a universal media wallet that integrates seamlessly into any platform with no upfront costs, providing consumers with flexible, subscription-free purchasing power.

Recast’s proprietary affiliate and syndication engine allows media owners to incentivize approved third parties to promote and sell their media, with revenue instantly distributed to all stakeholders. Recast’s integrated data and marketing tools help media owners understand audience behavior, optimize content performance, and engage directly with consumers to drive maximum value.

Based in Edinburgh and backed by US VC Morpheus Ventures, Recast is redefining how media is valued and monetized.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.



For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.