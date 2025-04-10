Phil’s Heating and Air Expands Partnership with Greg Van Alst at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Greg Van Alst confirmed today the expansion of his relationship with Phil’s Heating and Air, who will serve as the primary partner of Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen entry for this Saturday afternoon’s SciAps 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Phil’s Heating and Air, who flourishes in the Tri-Cities first partnered with the former ARCA Menards Series winner last fall during Van Alst’s final ARCA Menards Series start to date at the famed 0.533-mile short track.

Through his dedication and tireless efforts — and with the expansion of the partnership from ARCA to the NASCAR Xfinity Series — Van Alst has effectively demonstrated how motorsports collaborations can provide meaningful exposure and measurable value to brands and partners within the racing industry.

“We’re not just here to compete — we’re here to represent our partners with pride and show that even small teams can deliver big results,” said Van Alst.

‘I’m especially proud to expand this partnership at Bristol Motor Speedway — it’s a legendary track, and there’s no better place to take this next step together.”

Phil’s Heating and Air has been in business since 2017, but Phil has been in the HVAC business for over 30 years. They serve Johnson City, Jonesborough, Gray, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Erwin, Piney Flats and the entire tri-cities area.

Phil’s Heating and Air loves a good challenge and will always get the job done right the first time. They take pride in the work we do, and we know it changes lives.

When the air conditioner goes out in the summer, or you lose your heat in the dead of winter, it is an emergency! That’s why their dedicated team is committed to speedy and prompt service every single time you call on us.

“It’s always exciting when NASCAR comes to town, but it’s even better to see my little HVAC company get national attention,” offered Phillip Allen, president of Phil’s Heating and Air.

“Greg is great to work with. We are excited about the partnership and looking forward to the attention it brings to Phil’s Heating and Air. We love the idea of bringing customers to the race to showcase Greg and the best-looking race car on the track.”

For Allen, this partnership isn’t just a business move — it’s a personal tribute rooted in family, legacy and a shared passion for excellence.

“I started Phil’s Heating and Air in Tennessee in honor of my dad, who tragically took his own life when I was just a kid back in 1997,” he added.

“Every day, my kids and I show up to work with the same dedication to five-star service that he brought to his own company, Phil’s HVAC in Michigan. We’re proud to support our local community — sponsoring champions on the high school cross country and track teams and backing a Tennessee MMA fighter who currently holds a state title.

“Now, we’re excited to be part of Greg’s journey toward becoming a NASCAR winner. Seeing him drive for Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen in that beautiful No. 35 Phil’s Heating and Air Chevrolet Camaro makes it all even more special.”

Van Alst is set for his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start in Thunder Valley on April 12. Last September, he pulled double duty at Bristol Motor Speedway, competing in both the ARCA Menards Series and the Xfinity Series.

The Anderson, Ind. native made the most of his Xfinity debut, gaining nine spots from his starting position to finish 29th in an entry for SS-GreenLight Racing.

“Bristol is one of my favorite tracks,” said Van Alst. “I finished fifth in an ARCA race there in 2023, and I just love the thrill the track provides. I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 35 Phil’s Heating and Air Chevrolet Camaro and delivering a strong, productive finish.”

Since 2023, Van Alst has had 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, earning a career-best 26th-place finish twice, most recently at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2025.

For more on Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen, please like them on Facebook (Joey Gase Motorsports) and follow them on Instagram (@joeygasemotorsports) and X | Twitter (@J_G_Motorsports).

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

The SciAps 300 (300 laps | 159.9 miles) is the ninth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 12:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).