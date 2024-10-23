Weekly Preview | Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race Notes

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Straight Talk Wireless 400

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 27 at 2:30PM EDT

NBC | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four NCS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has earned two top-five finishes there.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has earned one pole award, one runner-up finish, 10 top 10s, 25 top 20s and led 108 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has earned three top fives and five top-10 finishes.

In Allmendinger’s two NCS starts with Kaulig Racing at Homestead-Miami, he earned a third and a fifth-place finish.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has made 15 starts. He has earned four top-10 finishes and led 36 laps.

“We have had great races at Homestead the last two years. I’m happy to get back into the Cup car, have some fun and hopefully go have another strong run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made one NCS start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he earned a 12th-place finish.

Following his 19th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hemric has earned four top 10s, 12 top-20 finishes and led 15 laps in the 2024 season.

Hemric has completed 8,612 of 8,665 laps (99.4%), the most of any other driver in the 2024 season.

“We’re feeling confident heading to Homestead this weekend. I have not been there in the NEXTGen car, but it’s a track I have always enjoyed. We’ve really been working on our intermediate track package, and the speed has shown.” – Daniel Hemric on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race Details

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 26 at 4:00PM EDT

The CW | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 18 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team has collected five top fives and nine top-10 finishes there.

Ross Chastain (2020) and AJ Allmendinger (2022) each earned Kaulig Racing a third-place finish there, the team’s best result at the track.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, 14 top fives, 32 top-10 finishes and 363 laps led.

Josh Williams, No. 11 Star Tron Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made seven starts in the NXS at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His best finish there (12th) came in 2020, when he also led one lap.

Williams sits 17th in the NXS points standings with four top 10s and 14 laps led.

“Homestead is at the top of my list, probably one of my top-five favorite tracks in NASCAR. I love running near the wall and getting runs down the straights. It’s usually hot, so it’s a pretty slick track early on.” – Josh Williams on Homestead-Miami Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Modern Day Garage Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made four NXS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has led 49 laps, earned two top-five finishes and has an average finish of 10.5.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, seven top fives, 16 top-10 finishes and led 249 laps.

Allmendinger secured his spot in the Championship 4 after leading 102 laps and winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

“Homestead is always one of my favorite tracks. It’s a lot of fun knowing we are locked into the Championship 4. We can just focus on going for the win to keep the momentum rolling to close out the season.” – AJ Allmendinger on Homestead-Miami Speedway

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will head to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for his first NXS start at the 1.5-mile oval.

Van Gisbergen has recorded three wins, led 100 laps and posted 10 top 10-finishes.

The New Zealand native will carry the white-and-red WeatherTech livery this weekend at Homestead-Miami. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

Fans can join Van Gisbergen for a Q&A at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone on Saturday at 2 p.m. local time.

“Homestead-Miami is a track I haven’t been to yet, so it’s going to be a challenge. The one-and-a-half-mile tracks have been my most challenging this year, and I am just continuing to learn as much as I can on them. I just need to be aggressive from the start and learn every lap. I’m optimistic my WeatherTech team can get a solid result on Saturday. Looking forward to getting on track at Homestead this weekend.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Homestead-Miami Speedway



