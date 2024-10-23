NASCAR Cup PR

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes

 MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 23, 2024) – Todd Gilliland returns to the Sunshine State as the NASCAR Cup Series makes their annual trip to the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

With just three races remaining on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, Gilliland and the No. 38 team are focused on finishing strong and making a final push for the highest possible points position. Following the Cup Series second trip to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Gilliland sits 23rd in the Driver’s Standings.

The NASCAR Cup Series will practice and qualify at 9:00 AM ET on Saturday, October 26th. The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 27th at 2:30 PM ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen in via the Motor Racing Network or SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 gener8tor Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Miami is a fun track. I have had some good runs there in the Truck Series, so I know I have what it takes to succeed, we just have to execute. We’re almost to the off season and it’s easy to get lazy, but there’s still some good race left for us to have good finishes.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“There is still a lot to race for with only three tracks left on the schedule. Todd (Gilliland) and I don’t want to leave anything on the table. We just have to execute and make the most of these remaining races.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

