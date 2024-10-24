Other Series PR

FIM World Supercross Championship announces full broadcast offering for 2024 season

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) has announced its full broadcast roster for the 2024 season.

A total of 12 broadcasters will deliver a variety of coverage options including free-to-air two-hour live shows and highlights packages.

A combination of FUEL TV and FIM MOTO TV will facilitate worldwide coverage with DAZN also broadcasting globally and completely free-to-air. At the same time, SSC will bring WSX to audiences in the Middle East and North Africa.

StarTimes and SuperSport are set to broadcast to Sub-Saharan Africa, while FOX Sports Australia, Kayo Sports, and Sky New Zealand will cover Australasia.

The North American offering will be available through a blend of FS1, FS2 and REV TV while L’Équipe will deliver WSX to fans in France. Finally, SPOTV will provide coverage to South East Asia.

2024 FIM World Supercross Championship Broadcasters

RegionBroadcasterCoverage Package
Global (excl. USA & Australia)DAZNLive & Highlights (Free-To-Air)
Global (excl. USA & Australia)FUEL TVLive & Highlights
Global (excl. USA & Australia)FIM MOTO TVLive (Free-To-Air)
Middle East & North AfricaSSCLive & Highlights
Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimesHighlights
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSportHighlights
AustraliaFOX Sports Australia & Kayo SportsLive & Highlights
New ZealandSky New ZealandLive & Highlights
USAFS1 & FS2Live (as live for Vancouver)
CanadaREV TVLive & Highlights
FranceL’ÉquipeLive & Highlights
South East AsiaSPOTVLive & Highlights

The 2024 season will get underway on 26 October at BC Place in Vancouver for the WSX Canadian GP. The campaign will then set a course for HBF Park in Perth, Australia, where WSX will hold its first double-header. The season will reach its thrilling conclusion at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on 4 December.

Tom Burwell, CEO, FIM World Supercross Championship, said: “It’s hugely exciting to be able to reveal our full complement of broadcasters for the 2024 season. We want to bring WSX to the widest global audience possible and this group of world-leading media partners are enabling us to do just that. We can’t wait for the season to get underway and to share our sport with the world.”

FIM World Supercross Championship
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international competition led by SX Global, a global sports marketing and entertainment company. The world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organisational and commercial rights to stage and promote the Championship from 2022 onwards. For further information, please visit www.wsxchampionship.com.

