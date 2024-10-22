Bonsignore and Silk Bring Contentious Championship Rivalry to NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Finale

Friends now foes to settle title bout under the lights at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 22, 2024) – In a contentious championship battle that began in the first race of the season at New Smyrna Speedway only miles from the birthplace of NASCAR, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour title will once again be decided in the final race of the season at one of NASCAR’s most historic tracks as Justin Bonsignore and Ron Silk enter the finale at Martinsville Speedway separated by 10 points.

When two drivers are as evenly matched on the track as Bonsignore and Silk, and when there is as much on the line as a championship that could help cement a driver’s legacy among the greatest in the sport – friends can become foes as the on-track rivalry spills off it.

“Justin and I have known each other since we were kids,” said Silk of the friendship. “We get along really good … until we don’t get along. And then we don’t speak to each other.

“There were some words after Monadnock this year and some words after Riverhead last year. But for the most part we just try to keep our distance. It’s certainly tense. There’s no doubt about it.”

It has become a familiar scene as a three-time champion (2018, 2020, 2021) in Bonsignore and the two-time and reigning champion (2011, 2023) in Silk are knotted in a close battle at the end of the season. A year ago, Silk led his rival by 13 points heading into the finale and held on for his second championship.

This season, although both drivers have four wins each, the tables are turned as Bonsignore holds the points edge heading into the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300 event on Saturday.

After the IMSA-sanctioned Mazda MX-5 Cup takes to an oval for the first time ever to comprise the opening 100 laps of the double-header event at 6 p.m. ET, the Whelen Modified Tour will battle it out under the lights for the title in a 200-lap championship showdown at 8 p.m. ET.

Bonsignore can make the math simple for himself – if he finishes fourth or better on Saturday night, regardless of any other factors, he will become a four-time champion. But Bonsignore knows that Silk won’t let it happen that easily, and he’s not going to back down either.

“I don’t like the point where it’s gotten,” said Bonsignore. “I’ll do what I have to do and stand up for ourselves and our team. But I would prefer it to go back to kind of how Doug [Coby] and I had rivalries over the years. There was a lot of mutual respect, and we got into each other and raced hard, but it was never to this point.

“They’re here to win races just as much as we are. When there’s as much passion and effort and everything that goes into these races, between two teams, it’s going to get heated at times.”

Silk opened the season in February with the win at New Smyrna Speedway as Bonsignore finished second – and then the duo flip-flopped the results at Richmond in the Tour’s next race in March. The largest lead held by either competitor all season was a 15-point margin in favor of Silk following the race at Seekonk Speedway to start the month of June.

Through the opening nine races of the season, Silk posted three wins and held the points lead, but Bonsignore began chipping back away at his advantage, notching a trio of top-three results in August. Those finishes gave him the lead in the standings for a pair of races, the first time he led the points all year. But a 15th-place effort by Bonsignore as Silk stood atop the podium at Riverhead Raceway handed the lead back to Silk by 11 points with three races to go.

Bonsignore bounced back once again, however, winning at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Oct. 13, and then again in dominant fashion last weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway to take a 10-point lead heading into this weekend’s finale.

To add to the drama, there’s another driver still mathematically in the mix hoping to play spoiler as Patrick Emerling sits in third place in the standings, 24 points behind Bonsignore. Emerling came on strong in the second half of the season, winning three races. But he would need a lot of help and uncharacteristically bad results from both Bonsignore and Silk to win the title, but with the duo pushing each other, anything can happen in the finale.

When it comes to racing at Martinsville in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Silk has the most experience of the three. He’s raced at the half-mile circuit eight times, but has only posted one top-five back in 2009. He finished sixth in this race last year.

Bonsignore has had the most success at Martinsville of the three, with a trio of top-three results including a runner-up finish a year ago, in his four starts at the track. Emerling has three starts at the track, with a single top-five finish, which came in the most recent race when he placed third.

“I would expect anybody on the last lap at Martinsville to use the bumper, because it’s a Grandfather Clock,” said Bonsignore.

Fans are invited to arrive early on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Mazda MX-5 Cup autograph session taking place from 4:45 – 5:30 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the pair of races that make up the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300, with the Mazda MX-5 Cup event beginning at 6 p.m. ET and the Whelen Modified Tour championship race at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s championship race may be streamed live on FloRacing, while event schedule and ticket information is available at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.