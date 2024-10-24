Rockingham Speedway NASCAR Ticket Pre-Sale Window Open Through October 30

Tixr announced as the official ticketing and commerce partner to create modern experiences for the fans

Rockingham, N.C. (October 24, 2024) – Excitement is building towards the return of NASCAR to Rockingham Speedway this Spring! NASCAR event promoter Track Enterprises is offering fans the opportunity to secure their seats, parking, camping and access to the exclusive ‘65 Club suite ahead of the November 1 ticket sale date.

Fans are encouraged to register for pre-sale ticket opportunities now on the NASCAR event’s official website, www.RaceTheRock.com. The pre-sale opportunity window will close at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, October 30.

NASCAR’s return to the renowned one-mile oval April 18-19, 2025 includes the NASCAR XFINITY Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and the recently-announced addition of the ARCA Menards Series East.

Track Enterprises has also announced Tixr, a trailblazer in modern ticketing technology, as its exclusive ticketing and commerce partner and official sponsor of the NASCAR event at Rockingham Speedway. As a proven major event service provider, Tixr will enhance the fan experience and ease of use with the latest technology.

Tixr has experienced rapid recent growth as demand for its modern ticketing and eCommerce solutions has reached an all-time high. Recognized in Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately-held companies and ranked #25 on Andreesen Horowitz’s a16z Marketplace 100, Tixr already services events in 10 European countries, and exclusively powers more than 700 of the most respected live entertainment brands in 40 countries. Since its inception, Tixr has processed nearly $2 billion in transactions through its highly visual, unified commerce platform built for sales beyond admission tickets.

“The Rock is one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports, and we’re excited to showcase our technology to provide fans with a seamless, modern race day experience,” said Nate Liberman, VP of Sports at Tixr. “Partnering with Track Enterprises allows us to further expand our expertise in NASCAR and motorsports, while supporting their fan-first approach and driving new incremental revenue opportunities.

Parallel with the many facility improvements ongoing at the historic Rockingham Speedway, Track Enterprises is developing a re-designed website to launch around November 1, found online at www.RaceTheRock.com.

Tickets for NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway will go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. For ticket and camping information, sponsor inquiries, continuing details and updates, log on to www.RaceTheRock.com, the official NASCAR event website for the NASCAR event at Rockingham Speedway.

About Track Enterprises

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023. In 2019, Track Enterprises merged with Charlotte, N.C.-based Spire Holdings and continues to promote high-profile motorsports properties on the national stage.

About Tixr

Tixr, the largest, fastest-growing privately-held primary ticketing and event commerce marketplace in the world, is transforming the ticket-buying experience. Born from a fan-focused frame of mind, the Tixr platform empowers large-scale events, music venues, and sports properties with innovative solutions to highly complex

ticketing and e-commerce needs. Founded in 2013 in Santa Monica, CA, Tixr’s modern, unified commerce experience supports all types of events, from festivals to global arena tours, and an almost limitless suite of commerce offerings beyond admission tickets. Find upcoming events at Tixr.com and learn more about the Tixr platform at creators.tixr.com.

About Rockingham Speedway

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969.In 2018, a new ownership group took over the facility and renamed it Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with ownership investment, allowed for the redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs. Today, the facility hosts a wide variety of events including karting, road racing, endurance racing, concerts and more. In 2025, Rockingham Speedway will welcome the return of NASCAR for the first time since 2013.