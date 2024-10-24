Burton, DEX Imaging Team Hoping To Carry Vegas Speed To Homestead

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang Dark Horse turned some impressive laps in the latter portion of last Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wood Brothers co-owner Eddie Wood is hoping the No. 21 team can pick up where they left off at Vegas as they take on a similar intermediate-length track, Homestead-Miami Speedway, in this weekend’s Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Burton was able to turn some impressive laps at Las Vegas using the outside groove, and up next to the wall has proven over the years to be the fastest way around Homestead as well.

“We are out of the running for the championship at this point, but it’s still important to finish the season on a high note,” Wood said. “Any time you go to the race track you want to run well, and I’m looking forward to seeing how Harrison and the team will perform on Sunday.

Practice for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set for Saturday at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 9:50.

Sunday’s 400.5-mile, 267-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 100 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.