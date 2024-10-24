NASCAR Cup PR

Burton, DEX Imaging Team Hoping To Carry Vegas Speed To Homestead

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang Dark Horse turned some impressive laps in the latter portion of last Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wood Brothers co-owner Eddie Wood is hoping the No. 21 team can pick up where they left off at Vegas as they take on a similar intermediate-length track, Homestead-Miami Speedway, in this weekend’s Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Burton was able to turn some impressive laps at Las Vegas using the outside groove, and up next to the wall has proven over the years to be the fastest way around Homestead as well.

“We are out of the running for the championship at this point, but it’s still important to finish the season on a high note,” Wood said. “Any time you go to the race track you want to run well, and I’m looking forward to seeing how Harrison and the team will perform on Sunday.

Practice for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set for Saturday at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 9:50.

Sunday’s 400.5-mile, 267-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

About DEX Imaging
DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:
Reducing Operating Costs
Reducing Paper Consumption
Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing
Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 100 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rockingham Speedway NASCAR Ticket Pre-Sale Window Open Through October 30
Next article
Rick Ware Racing: Corey LaJoie/Kaz Grala Homestead Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

OPEN WHEEL RACING GOES ALL IN AT 2024 OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN LAS VEGAS

Official Release -
Winged Sprint Cars will compete for $50,000 to win for the second annual event, along with $5,000 to win Super Modifieds and $5,000 to win Modifieds.
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: Corey LaJoie/Kaz Grala Homestead Advance

Official Release -
Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 51 Schluter Systems Ford Mustang Dark Horse, will make his eighth career Homestead-Miami Speedway start in Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400.
Read more

AM Racing | Dylan Lupton Homestead-Miami Speedway Xfinity Series Race Preview

Official Release -
Dylan Lupton will pilot AM Racing’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the final three 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, including Saturday afternoon’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.
Read more

Expressive appearance: the new Porsche 99X Electric

Official Release -
Porsche has presented its Formula E car for the next two seasons: the new Porsche 99X Electric.
Read more

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category