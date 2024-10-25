Justin Allgaier, BRANDT Return to JRM in Multi-Year Renewal

Allgaier Makes Announcement at Homestead-Miami Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 25, 2024) – As announced during Friday afternoon’s media availability session at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Justin Allgaier and cornerstone partner BRANDT Professional Agriculture are returning to JR Motorsports in a multi-year renewal that will run through the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. As the second-longest tenured-partner for JRM at ten years, BRANDT will assume the role of primary partner for Allgaier and the No.7 Chevrolet for 20 events during the 2025 and 2026 NXS seasons, as well as receive associate placement on the remaining races.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Justin, the Brandt family and everyone at BRANDT Professional Agriculture,“ said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “BRANDT and Justin have become synonymous with JRM both on and off the track and Rick (Brandt)’s passion for this program remains unwavering. We are honored to continue to carry their brand. That No. 7 team has consistently been one of the strongest teams in the garage year after year, and I know that that is going to continue moving forward.”

Founded in central Illinois, BRANDT is a fast-growing, family-owned company and a leader in global agriculture. Specializing in innovative products and services to help growers get maximum crop yield and a positive return on their crop inputs, BRANDT supplies customers in 49 states and more than 80 countries.

“On behalf of everyone at Team BRANDT, we are beyond happy to extend our decade-long partnership with Justin and JR Motorsports for the next two seasons,” said Rick Brandt, President and CEO of BRANDT. “Our philosophy has always been to win in the field and on the track, and this partnership has helped us do just that. But before we start looking ahead to next year, there’s still one thing left to do this year: Let’s go win that 2024 championship.”

BRANDT has had a long-standing presence in NASCAR, having first partnered with Allgaier in 2011. The pairing joined JRM for the 2016 NXS season, and Allgaier has been a perennial title contender ever since, qualifying for the playoffs every year since their inception, and advancing to the Championship 4 in six of the last eight seasons, finishing runner-up in both 2020 and 2023.

“It feels great to be returning to JRM and to continue our partnership with BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” said Allgaier. “BRANDT has played such an integral part in my career and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished thus far together. I’m honored to be able to continue to drive this No. 7 Chevrolet for Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Kelley and compete for race wins and championships. Hopefully we can get this renewal jump started on a strong note and finish off these playoffs in the best way possible.”

Allgaier currently sits atop the point standings heading into tomorrow’s NXS event at Homestead, 32 points above the playoff cutline with two races remaining in the Round of 8.

Catch Allgaier and the No. 7 Precision Build / BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet take to the high banks of Homestead on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT BRANDT:

A leading agricultural company, BRANDT serves growers and farmers around the globe. Founded in 1953 by Glen Brandt and his sister Evelyn Brandt Thomas to help Illinois farmers adopt new and profitable technologies, the company has experienced aggressive growth under the leadership of President and CEO Rick Brandt. BRANDT’s focus is providing the products and services that give growers the best opportunity for maximum return while building a stronger, healthier and more abundant food supply. For more information, visit BRANDT on the web at www.brandt.co.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.