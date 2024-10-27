Stewart-Haas Racing: Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 from Homestead-Miami Speedway

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300

Date: Oct. 26, 2024

Event: Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 (Round 31 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/45 laps/110 laps)

Race Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 4th / Finished 2nd, Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 8th / Finished 6th, Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (2nd with 3,121 points, seven out of first)

● Riley Herbst (10th with 2,160 points)

Playoff Standings (with one race to go until Championship 4):

AJ Allmendinger (3,103 points) 1 Win Austin Hill (3,116 points) 1 Win Justin Allgaier (3,128 points) +35 Point Cole Custer (3,121 points) +28 Points Chandler Smith (3,093 points) -28 Points Jesse Love (3,086 points) -35 Points Sam Mayer (3,074 points) -47 Points Sammy Smith (3,026 points) -95 Points

SHR Notes:

● Custer earned his 13th top-five of the season and his fourth top-five in six career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Homestead.

● Custer has never finished outside of the top-17 at Homestead in the Xfinity Series.

● This was Custer’s second straight top-10 finish. He finished eighth last Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

● Custer finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and third in Stage 2 to earn eight more bonus points.

● Custer led four times for 67 laps increasing his laps led total at Homestead to 473.

● Herbst earned his 14th top-10 of the season and his fifth top-10 in six career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Homestead.

● This is Herbst’s third straight top-10 at Homestead. He finished second last October.

● This was Herbst’s second straight top-10 finish. He finished seventh last Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

● Herbst has never finished outside the top-11 at Homestead in the Xfinity Series.

● Herbst finished eighth in Stage 1 to earn three bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Austin Hill won the Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 to score his 10th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his fourth of the season and his first at Homestead. His margin over second-place Cole Custer was 3.045 seconds.

● There were three caution periods for a total of 19 laps.

● Only 15 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Justin Allgaier remains the championship leader after Homestead with a seven-point advantage over second-place Cole Custer.

Sound Bites:

“We needed a little bit of everything, I guess. That second to last run we had it going really good, and I thought we kind of had them there. That last run, I don’t think we changed anything, we just got pretty loose that run. I don’t know if we got that much worse but the 21 got way better than what they were the run before. I hate it. We had NXT and CW on the car, and I wish we got them a win. Points-wise, I think we’ll be in a solid spot, and we just have to go into Martinsville with everything we’ve got.” –Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 NXT on CW Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“A top-10 finish leaving Homestead isn’t bad at all, but I know we could’ve competed for the win had we not had issues. The team had that No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse dialed in after the first stage, but we cut a tire and I went a lap down during the next stage. Luckily, the guys never gave up on me and I got our lap back. From there we only kept going forward. We were definitely a top-five car but missed it on the long run at the end. I’m proud of this team and how we overcome adversity. I’m excited to head to Martinsville to see what we can do there.​” –Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the National Debt Relief 250 on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The race begins at 4 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by CW and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.