FORZA FERRARI! SAINZ HEADS 1-3 FINISH IN RED. Verstappen takes double hit after new clash with Norris

Mexico City, Sunday October 27, 2024 – Carlos Sainz took a brilliant victory for Scuderia Ferrari at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2024 Presented by Heineken that carried on the controversy between the two drivers fighting for the World Championship. The race had an attendance of 154,142 fans this Sunday and 404,958 during the three-day event.

The 30-year-old Spaniard claimed his fourth F1 race win, recovering from a slow getaway from pole position to take the lead on lap nine of the 71. He finished in a time of 1 hour 40 minutes 55.880 seconds, 4.705 seconds ahead of title-chasing Lando Norris’s McLaren, with Charles Leclerc over half a minute behind in the second Ferrari. Leclerc set the fastest lap of 1:18.336 (197.794 km/h) on the final lap.

This is the first time Sainz has won more than one race in a single F1 season and a special moment as he prepares to leave Ferrari and join Williams Racing in 2025. “Gracias Mexico!” he said. “It’s incredible to see this crowd, I’ve been feeling their support all week. I’ve been saying for a while I wanted one more win before leaving Scuderia Ferrari and to do it here in front of this mega-crowd is incredible.”

Five-time Mexico winner Max Verstappen’s Oracle Red Bull Racing car led by the first corner after starting second. “I was a bit annoyed at the start, having lost position to him,” Sainz added. “I said, I need to surprise him one way or another because Max is super-difficult to pass. I was a bit far back, but I said, I have nothing to lose, I’m just gonna send one down the inside.”

Scuderia Ferrari’s first victory in Mexico since 1990 was overshadowed when Norris and Verstappen became involved in a major incident for the second race in a row. On lap 10 Verstappen twice forced Norris wide, first into Turn 4 and again at Turn 7, where Leclerc passed them both. Verstappen received two separate 10-second penalties, meaning he could finish no higher than sixth, allowing Norris to close the gap between them to 47 points with four races remaining.

“It was a very tough race,” Norris said. “I respect Max as a driver, but I was ready to expect something like this – not very clean driving in my opinion”. But I avoided it, and it was a good race.” As for his title chances, Norris was non-committal: “I just keep my head down. That’s all we can do for now, just focus on ourselves.” Eighth place for Oscar Piastri helped McLaren extend their lead in the Constructors’ Championship as Ferrari moved into second place ahead of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

To add fuel to the Red Bull flames, Sergio Pérez was handed a five-second penalty for a false start: the Mexican had placed his car too forward in its grid box at the start. Checo too was then involved in drama when he tried to force his way past Liam Lawson’s VCARB and was taken wide by the New Zealander.

“I don’t get it,” said Pérez after finishing 17th and last. “He just went for the incident, damaging both of our races. I picked up damage to my sidepod and floor. It was an incident that was totally avoidable. I had the corner, he went off completely and then just went straight – it was such a surprise to see him there!”

Despite a disastrous home weekend, Pérez remains upbeat about his return. “I will be back next year,” he said, “and I will try for the victory – that is my dream.”

Mercedes-AMG Petronas duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were fourth and fifth, while MoneyGram Team Haas enjoyed another superb weekend. Kevin Magnussen was seventh and Nico Hülkenberg ninth to consolidate the small American team’s sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

At the first corner of the race Alex Albon’s Williams, squeezed left by Pierre Gasly’s BWT Alpine, clipped Yuki Tsunoda’s VCARB and sent the Japanese driver into the wall, bringing out the Safety Car for six laps. Only one other driver retired: Fernando Alonso, in his 400th Grand Prix weekend, had to pull out after 16 laps with a brake issue.

Earlier in the weekend the 43-year-old Spaniard had called AHR’s GNP Seguros Stadium “one of the most iconic places where you can drive an F1 car”. The Mexico GP underlined the message on the new roof of the GNP Seguros Stadium itself: “Vivir es incréible!”

About FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO Presented by Heineken

Historically awarded “Best Event of the Year” for five races (2015 to 2019), FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MEXICO Presented by Heineken has proven to be much more than a sporting event, it is an unparalleled promotional platform that shares with the world the cultural and touristic riches of Mexico City.

For more information about FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO Presented by Heineken visit: http://www.mexicogp.mx

About Formula 1®

The history of Formula 1® began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motorsport competition and the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™.

Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group shares.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula One company. All rights reserved.

For more information about Formula 1® visit: www.formula1.com

About CIE:

With its origins in 1990, Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (“CIE”) (BMV: CIE) is a leading player in the Latin American out-of-home entertainment industry and has contributed in making Mexico a world-class destination in the field.

The company promotes and markets the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MEXICO, produces events for the public sector, and operates the El Salitre Mágico amusement park in Colombia.

Through its strategic partnership with Live Nation at OCESA, it produces and promotes concerts, music festivals, Broadway-type theatrical and urban content productions, sporting, family and corporate events. It represents artistic talent, markets advertising rights and sponsorships, operates entertainment properties, the Citibanamex exhibition, congress and convention center, sells tickets through its Ticketmaster and Eticket platforms, and offers digital marketing and advertising services.