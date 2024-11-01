Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway November Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Zip Buy Now Pay Later 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Dylan Lupton

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

2024 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back To The Team: For Friday night’s Zip Buy Now Pay Later 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Dylan Lupton to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start for Young’s Motorsports since the 2019 season at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Lupton also drove for the team at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2016, where he delivered a strong 12th-place showing in his Young’s Motorsports debut.

About Dylan: Dylan is a 30-year-old rising star on the NASCAR scene. Lupton has raced in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, sparking the interest and eyes of many throughout the industry as a true talent.

Known for his quiet demeanor but explosive talent on the track, Lupton is also known for his California-style off-track, bringing a new edge and style to the sport that has yet to be seen.

While juggling an aggressive racing schedule, Lupton graduated from the University of North Carolina Charlotte in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in business finance.

For 2024, Lupton returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series after a brief sabbatical driving the No. 15 Ford Mustang for AM Racing in the final six races of the Xfinity Series season.

In addition to Xfinity, Lupton spent most of 2024 competing in select Late-Model events on the West Coast and in a limited Trans Am Series XGT Class schedule.

He is joining Young’s Motorsports for the penultimate Truck Series race of the year at Martinsville Speedway to acquire additional seat time for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the historic Virginia short track.

All-Aboard!: For the 22nd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap race on Friday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Dylan Lupton Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Zip Buy Now Pay Later 200 will mark Lupton’s first career Truck Series start at the legendary 0.526-mile paperclip oval.

However, Lupton did make one NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville during the 2016 season, competing in the Goody’s Fast Relief 500, piloting the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota Camry.

The Truck Series set the tone for a huge weekend of racing in the “Old Dominion” with the Xfinity Series set for their elimination race in their second round of the Playoffs in Saturday afternoon’s National Debt Relief 250.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their final opportunity to set the Championship 4 lineup with the final race in the Round of 8 Playoffs with a tense afternoon of racing in the Xfinity 500.

Martinsville Speedway marks the 11th race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Dylan Lupton Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville Speedway, Lupton, since 2016, has 15 career Truck Series starts with an average finish of 17.7.

During his limited Truck Series career, Lupton has tallied one top-five and four top-10 finishes, including a career-best fifth-place finish at Kentucky Speedway driving for TRICON Garage.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 33rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of ninth in the 2018 edition of the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 on March 26, 2018, with Xfinity Series championship contender Austin Hill at the wheel.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finish of 21.9 in 32 Martinsville Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 506 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Dylan Lupton like him on Facebook (Lupton Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@luptondylan) and X | Twitter (@LuptonDylan).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Dylan Lupton Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: “I am happy to be back with the Young’s Motorsports team this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Obviously, it’s been a while since I’ve raced at Martinsville, so getting some extra laps in a truck will help not only for the Xfinity Series race but also hopefully give us the opportunity to duplicate or better the Young’s Motorsports team’s strong finish at Martinsville in the spring.”

Race Information:

The Zip Buy Now Pay Later 200 (200 laps | 226.1 miles) is the 22nd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, November 1, 2024, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Qualifying will follow from 2:05 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | National Debt Relief 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Quix Rx

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 22nd

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

Stretch Drive: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced they would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s National Debut Relief 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 32nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Quix Rx who will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Quix Rx is an easy-to-use platform offering huge savings on prescriptions and helping Americans save up to 90% on prescriptions and over-the-counter medication.

The price of medication varies significantly between pharmacies, and many patients never realize there are better prices available online than at their local pharmacy.

Quix Rx offers online discounts on an extensive range of pharmacy products. We help you find the best prices at pharmacies across the country, so you get the prescriptions and over-the-counter medications you need, at a price you can afford.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s National Debut Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway will mark Honeyman’s third Xfinity start at the 0.526-mile track located in the Old Dominion.

In his track debut last April, Honeyman finished a track-best 25th after starting 30th in the 2023 edition of the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 for Alpha Prime Racing.

This weekend is part of a doubleheader elimination race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs with the Xfinity and Cup Series respectively.

Honeyman and the Young’s Motorsports team join the non-Playoff Xfinity Series teams looking to spoil the Playoff parade which continues on Saturday afternoon with the final race of the semifinal round.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, the NASCAR Cup Series will take the green flag in their elimination round of 8 expected slugfest for a tense afternoon of racing in the Xfinity 500.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall short track average Xfinity finish of 24.2.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Honeyman has 39 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.4.

Homestead-Miami Speedway | Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 Race Recap: In the 31st race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s Xfinity Series solo trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Once again showcasing speed in practice, Honeyman immediately moved forward from his 26th-place qualifying and contended for a top-20 finish until mechanical gremlins haunted the team and took them out of contention for a satisfying finish.

A relentless effort from the team, however, allowed Honeyman to remain on the track, persevere, and take the checkered flag in 30th position for the final intermediate race of the season.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 129th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 128 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 32nd race will be his fifth tango at Martinsville Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

In April, the team started 25th but finished 31st with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the wheel.

While the family-owned team has limited NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville, the team since 2012, the Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finish of 21.9 in 32 Martinsville Speedway Truck Series starts overall.

On March 26, 2018, the organization posted a Truck Series-team best finish of ninth at the track in the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 with Xfinity Series championship contender Austin Hill behind the wheel.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 31 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.4 and an average finish of 22.8.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: “We’re heading to Martinsville looking to get this monkey off our back. We’ve had incredible speed with our No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaros for the last two weeks. Unfortunately, we’ve been plagued by some bad luck and don’t have much to show for our performance.

“Martinsville is a good place to rebound with our No. 42 Quix Rx Chevrolet Camaro and get some momentum on our side heading to Phoenix for the season finale.”

Race Information:

The National Debt Relief 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 32nd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Friday, November 1, from 3:35 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, November 2, shortly after 4:00 ET, with live coverage on the CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).